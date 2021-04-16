Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced a weekend curfew in the city. The curfew will begin from 10 pm Friday and will continue till 6 am Monday, the government announced on Thursday. Also Read - Delhi night curfew due to COVID-19: How to apply for e-pass, eligibility, and more

This comes as a nightmare for people who were getting ready for the upcoming wedding season. The Delhi government has already capped the guestlist to 100 and 200 people for close and open space events, respectively. The “bride, groom, and close family members” are exempted from the night curfew restrictions, guests attending the wedding will require a curfew e-pass. Also Read - How to register for COVID-19 vaccine, download vaccine certificate

A senior Delhi government officer told PTI that, “The bride, groom and their close family members will require e-passes that will be issued by district magistrates concerned. But, no guests will be allowed during stipulated curfew hours from 10 pm to 5 am,”. Also Read - Rapido is offering free rides to people getting COVID-19 vaccination: Check full list of designated hospitals

Here’s how to apply for wedding e-pass online during Delhi’s on-going night curfew due to rising COVID-19 cases.

How to apply for Wedding e-pass during Delhi COVID-19 lockdown

-Users can simply start by applying for the night curfew e-pass by logging on to: epass.jantasamvad.org or delhi.gov.in website

-On the homepage you will be able to see “Click Here to Apply for ePass for Night Curfew from 10:00 PM to 05:00 AM” option. Click on it

-You will be then redirected to epass.jantasamvad.org

-The website will then select your preferred language among Hindi and English

-You will then need to fill in details such as: contact number, name of applicant, district, address of engagement, type of service, from and till dates, and more.

-The website will then require you to submit ID proof and check the acknowledgement box and Submit.

The Delhi government website will provide the e-pass Reference Number. Keep it handy as it will help you check the status of the e-pass in the near future.

Now, let’s check how to check status of e-pass..

How to check e-pass status?

-Log on to epass.jantasamvad.org or delhi.gov.in.

-On the homepage, click on “Click Here to Apply for ePass for Night Curfew from 10:00 PM to 05:00 AM” option. It will then be redirected to epass.jantasamvad.org website

-Next, select your preferred language among English and Hindi

-To check the status, click on the ‘Check status’ option

-Enter your e-pass ID and click on submit. Your e-pass status will be displayed right there.