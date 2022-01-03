comscore How to safeguard your profile photos, albums on social media
  • Home
  • How To
  • Delhi Police, Mumbai Police file FIRs against ‘Bulli Bai’ app maker on GitHub: Here’s how you can safeguard yourself on social media
News

Delhi Police, Mumbai Police file FIRs against ‘Bulli Bai’ app maker on GitHub: Here’s how you can safeguard yourself on social media

How To

The makers of the Bulli app sourced images of prominent Muslim women in India and listed them in his app, which they hosted on GitHub

Social Media

Image: Pixabay

Delhi Police and Mumbai Police have filed an FIR against the maker of the controversial Bulli Bai app who hosted the app on Microsoft-owned GitHub. The Mumbai Police filed a case against the app developer under Sections 153 (A), 153 (B), 295 (A), 54 (D), 509, 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 67 of the Indian IT Act. On the other hand, Delhi Police, responding to a Tweet by journalist Ismat Ara, who is among the many Indian Muslim women who have been named in the app, said that the matter has been take up the concerned officials. Also Read - Moto G71 tipped to launch in India next week: Price, specs, everything you need to know

The complaints follow the uproar on social media after scores of Indian Mulim women found their name in a dodgy app called the ‘Bulli Bai’ app. It appears to be a clone of last year’s ‘Sulli Deals’ that triggered a row last year. Both ‘Bulli’ and ‘Sulli’ are derogatory term used by social media trolls for Muslim women – calling them “deals of the day”. While there was no sale involved, the purpose of the app was to humiliate and harass its targets. Also Read - Ahead of OnePlus 10 series launch, company teases OnePlus 9RT India launch

In essence, the makers of the Bulli app sourced images of prominent Muslim women in India and listed them in his app, which they hosted on GitHub. The app displayed the name of one prominent Muslim women each day as the ‘Bulli Bai of the day’.

Now, GitHub has since then taken down the app from its platform saying that it removes the apps that violate its policies.

How to safeguard yourself

It is worth noting that the images of the women used in the controversial app were taken without their consent. And it wouldn’t be far fetched to say that a lot of these images were sourced from various social media platforms. So, here we have compiled a guide for you that will help you safeguard your profile pictures and other images on your social media handles.

Facebook

Facebook comes with a Profile Guard feature that prevents other Facebook users from sharing, sending or saving users’ current profile pictures. It only allows users’ Facebook friends to tag their profile pictures. Here’s how you can turn on this feature:

Step 1: Click your profile picture in the top right of Facebook.
Step 2: Click your profile picture and then click the Options button.
Step 3: Now, click Turn On Profile Picture Guard and then hit the Save button.

In addition to this, you can also amp-up the privacy of your albums. Here’s what you need to do:

Step 1: In the top right of Facebook, click your profile picture.
Step 2: Click Photos, then click Albums.
Step 3: Click the album you want to change the privacy settings for.
Step 4: In the top right, click , then click Edit album.
Step 5: Click the current privacy setting (Example: Friends).
Step 6: Click to select a new audience and then click Save.

Instagram

Instagram doesn’t explicitly give you an option to limit the access to your photos and profile image. But it does have ample settings that you use to safeguard all your images. Here’s the settings that you should know about:

Guides

This feature enables other Instagram users to add your post to their guides. To restrict this access, here’s what you need to do:
Step 1: Tap your Profile.
Step 2: Then tap the hamburger menu on the top right corner of the app.
Step 3: Now tap the Settings option and then tap the Privacy option.
Step 4: Tap the Guides option and toggle the switch.

Private account

One of the easiest ways to secure your Instagram account is by making it private. Here’s how you can make your account private:
Step 1: Tap the Profile icon.
Step 2: Then tap the hamburger menu on the top right corner of the app.
Step 3: Now tap the Settings option and then tap the Privacy option.
Step 4: Toggle the Private account button on.

WhatsApp

WhatsApp has ample security options that enables users to safeguard their conversations on the platform. The messaging app not only enables users to secure their chats but also their profile pictures. Here’s what they need to do:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and tap on the Settings tab.
Step 2: Tap the Account and then tap the Privacy option.
Step 3: Now, tap the Profile Photo option and then pick ‘Nobody’ or ‘My Contacts’ option based on your preferences.

LinkedIn

Similarly, you can also restrict the visibility of your profile photo on LinkedIn. Here’s what you need t do:
Step 1: Click the Me icon at the top of your LinkedIn homepage.
Step 2: Click View profile and then click on your profile photo.
Step 3: Near the bottom right of the pop-up window, click the Visibility option and select the visibility for who can see your profile photo. You can pick from the following options – Your connections, Your network, All LinkedIn members and Public.
Step 4: Save your changes and you’re good to go.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 3, 2022 3:06 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Maharashtra beats Uttar Pradesh, tops in cybercrime against children list
News
Maharashtra beats Uttar Pradesh, tops in cybercrime against children list
How to safeguard your profile photos, albums on social media

How To

How to safeguard your profile photos, albums on social media

OnePlus 9RT with Snapdragon 888 SoC to launch in India soon

Mobiles

OnePlus 9RT with Snapdragon 888 SoC to launch in India soon

How to use WhatsApp in your own regional language

How To

How to use WhatsApp in your own regional language

Apple AirPods Pro 2 might offer lossless audio support, charging case with sound

Wearables

Apple AirPods Pro 2 might offer lossless audio support, charging case with sound

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Maharashtra beats Uttar Pradesh, tops in cybercrime against children list

Moto G71 tipped to launch in India next week: Price, specs, everything you need to know

WhatsApp bans over 17 lakh Indian accounts: What to do if yours gets banned too

Vi reintroduces Rs 601 prepaid plan with a validity of 28 days

IMA's official Twitter account hacked: Name changed to 'Elon Musk'

Most Popular and Downloaded apps of 2021

New Year s Eve restrictions: How to celebrate the coming of 2022 with friends virtually

EV's that we saw in 2021 and Ev's that we'll see in 2022

Ola S1 Pro customers suffer a harrowing experience

Ola, Uber rides to online food delivery: New GST rule to bring these changes from Jan 1

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

फ्री फायर में आज फ्री मिलेंगे ढेरों पेट्स, बस करना होगा छोटा सा काम

वनप्लस के धांसू फोन की लॉन्च डेट आई सामने, मिलेगा सुपर फास्ट वायरलेस चार्जिंग फीचर और दमदार कैमरा

Flipkart ने नए साल पर दिया खास तोहफा, इस दिन से शुरू होगी Big Bachat Dhamaal सेल

Bulli Bai App विवाद क्या है? यहां जानें इसकी पूरी डिटेल

व्हाट्सऐप ने भारतीय यूजर्स पर की करी कार्रवाई, बैन किए 17 लाख से ज्यादा अकाउंट

Latest Videos

Instagram, Facebook and Few More of the Most Popular And Downloaded Apps of 2021 | BGR India

Features

Instagram, Facebook and Few More of the Most Popular And Downloaded Apps of 2021 | BGR India
Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, Jaguar I-Pace, EV's that we saw in 2021 and Mercedes Benz EQS, Hyundai Ionic 5 and More will see in 2022

Features

Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, Jaguar I-Pace, EV's that we saw in 2021 and Mercedes Benz EQS, Hyundai Ionic 5 and More will see in 2022
Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video

News

Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video
VIVO Wireless Sport Lite Review

News

VIVO Wireless Sport Lite Review

News

Maharashtra beats Uttar Pradesh, tops in cybercrime against children list
News
Maharashtra beats Uttar Pradesh, tops in cybercrime against children list
Moto G71 tipped to launch in India next week: Price, specs, everything you need to know

Mobiles

Moto G71 tipped to launch in India next week: Price, specs, everything you need to know
WhatsApp bans over 17 lakh Indian accounts: What to do if yours gets banned too

Apps

WhatsApp bans over 17 lakh Indian accounts: What to do if yours gets banned too
Vi reintroduces Rs 601 prepaid plan with a validity of 28 days

Telecom

Vi reintroduces Rs 601 prepaid plan with a validity of 28 days
IMA's official Twitter account hacked: Name changed to 'Elon Musk'

News

IMA's official Twitter account hacked: Name changed to 'Elon Musk'

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers