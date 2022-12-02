Digi Yatra in India: How to register for the service

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, earlier this week, launched Digi Yatra service in India. The service aims to achieve contactless, seamless processing of passengers at airports based on Facial Recognition Technology (FRT).

To use this facility, travelers need to register themselves on the Digi Yatra app using Aadhar-based validation and a self-image capture. Once registered, passengers will be able to travel through various check points at the supported airport terminals in a paperless and contactless manner.

While inaugurating the service, the minister said that the service has been design keeping privacy and security in mind. He said that there is no central storage of Personally Identifiable Information (PII). Passenger’s ID and travel credentials will be stored in a secure wallet in the passenger’s smartphone itself. Furthermore, the minister said that the uploaded data will use blockchain technology and that all the data will be purged from the servers within 24 hours of use.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Shri @JM_Scindia today launched #DigiYatra from the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi for three airports in the country. Know about it in this video.@MoCA_GoI @Officejmscindia @AAI_Official @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/n2Ju5FQE8L — PIB Civil Aviation (@Pib_MoCA) December 1, 2022

Digi Yatra availability in India

As far as availability is concerned, initially, the Digi Yatra service will be available at three airports, which includes IGI airport in New Delhi, Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru and Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi. By March 2023, the service will be expanded to airports in Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, and Vijayawada. Gradually, the government aims make this service available at airports across the country.

It is worth noting that at the moment, the Digi Yatra service is being launched for domestic flights passengers only. Also, the Digi Yatra app, wherein passengers can register themselves to use the service, is available on both Android and iOS.

How to register for Digi Yatra service in India

So, you are travelling from New Delhi, Bengaluru or Varanasi, here is how you can register to use the Digi Yatra service:

Step 1: Download the Digi Yatra app on your Android smartphone or iPhone.

Step 2: Tap the Get Started button to start the registration process.

Step 3: Enter your mobile number and tap the Register button.

Step 4: Now you will get an OTP on your phone. Enter the OTP in the screen that appears.

Step 5: Now tap the Wallet option at the bottom of the screen.

Step 6: Tap the Identity Creditials options and upload your Aadhaar verified Identity Credentials.

Step 7: Now, upload your selfie when prompted.

Step 8: Agree to the terms and conditions and you’re done!