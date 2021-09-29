Digital Health ID Card: Earlier this week, PM Narendra Modi launched the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. The idea behind this mission is to provide a digital health ID card to the public. The health card will be available for all Indians and comes with special benefits announced by the Indian government. Also Read - How to download Aadhaar card online: Check registration process, and more

The health card will include many details such as the card holder's name, data of every test, disease, doctors' visits, diagnosis, medicines taken, and more. The ID will also allow doctors to know about a patient's medical history before treating them.

To get a new health card, you will need to provide your mobile number and Aadhaar card number. All health records of the cardholder will be available within the mobile app, developed by the Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR) and Healthcare Facilities Registries (HFR).

Follow the below steps to create a new health ID. A step-by-step guide.

How to apply for a Digital Health ID card online

Step 1: Head over to the official National Digital Health Mission website or simply click here: https://ndhm.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on the Health ID section. Then click on Create Health ID option

Step 3: The website will direct you to another page, select the option that works best for you. The page shows three options — generate your Health ID via Aadhaar, I don’t have Aadhaar / I don’t want to use my Aadhaar for creating Health ID, and already have a Health ID? Login.

Step 4: If you wish to use Aadhaar details to create your digital ID, click on the first option.

Step 5: Enter the Aadhaar number and follow the instructions shown on the screen to complete the process.