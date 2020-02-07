comscore Netflix updates: Netflix Lets you turn off Autoplay Previews | BGR India
How to disable autoplay video preview on Netflix

Are you tired of watching those autoplay videos on your Netflix homescreen? Well you can now disable it. Here is how.

  Published: February 7, 2020 2:38 PM IST
Netflix

Netflix has finally added an option to disable autoplaying videos on its app. On its home screen, Netflix automatically plays trailers or snippets of shows or movies on the platform. However, it is not something every Netflix wants or likes to see. If you are someone who is tired of these trailers for shows or movies, then you can finally disable these autoplay videos. However, we are talking about Netflix, so this feature comes with its own limitation.

It is important to note that Netflix will allow its users to disable autoplaying videos from the browser. You will be able to do this only by signing into your Netflix account. At the time of writing, Netflix does not let you disable autoplaying videos from the app. This is not a disappointment since the process is simple.

Here is how you can disable autoplaying videos on Netflix

Step 1: The first step is to obviously sign into your account on the web

Step 2: The second step is to click on your profile photo in the upper right corner and then choose “Manage Profiles”

Step 3: In Manage Profiles tab, choose the profile you want to disable autoplay for. This is only for those who have multiple profiles on their account. When you edit your profile, besides options like name, language and parental controls, you will see a section for autoplay controls

Step 4: In this page you can change the setting by unchecking “Autoplay next episode in a series on all devices”. This will prevent the service from automatically starting next episode of a TV series

Step 5: This is important. You can also disable the service from playing previews while browsing on all devices. When you uncheck this option, the service will stop showing previews of shows or movies on the home screen

Netflix starts streaming data-saving AV1 videos on Android

Netflix starts streaming data-saving AV1 videos on Android

Netflix is really making it easy for its users to disable autoplay videos across profiles. When you uncheck the option, the streaming video service will stop autoplay of videos on all the devices. This will come handy for those who watch Netflix across multiple devices. With autoplay previews turned off, you can scroll through your homescreen without having to worry about those preload videos.

  Published Date: February 7, 2020 2:38 PM IST

