comscore How to disable Mi Video online recommendations on Xiaomi | BGR India
  • Home
  • How To
  • How to disable Mi Video online recommendations and push notifications on Xiaomi smartphones
News

How to disable Mi Video online recommendations and push notifications on Xiaomi smartphones

How To

The Mi Video app on Xiaomi smartphones can be both useful and annoying at the same time. The push notifications and online recommendations can be disabled. Here is how.

  • Published: January 8, 2020 1:21 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi Video Main

Xiaomi, the leading smartphone maker in India, has been widely criticized for showing ads in its MIUI. The company has been vocal about showing ads as a way to monetize its forked version of Android. Realme, which criticized Xiaomi for showing ads, has also announced plans to include ads in ColorOS soon. Let’s not discount the fact that ads can be annoying and they can truly diminish the user experience. On MIUI, ads can appear in different forms. Sometimes ads or notifications can be pushed by Xiaomi’s default applications as well.

Related Stories


In our review unit of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, we have observed ads or unpleasant notifications from one such app: Mi Video. The Mi Video app is an app that serves as the default application to playback videos. However, when a video ends, the app has the tendency to show additional recommendations. This works similar to videos recommended by YouTube. You can see the carousal of videos and start playing from there. However, not everyone is going to like these recommendations. If you don’t want those recommendations then you can disable them. You can also disable push notifications, here is how.

Watch: 5 Products Xiaomi should launch in India

How to disable Mi Video online recommendations:

Step 1: Open Mi Video app on your Xiaomi smartphone.

Step 2: Tap on the Profile icon at the bottom right end of the row of options.Profile

Step 3: Now, click on Settings.Settings

Step 4: Under settings, you will see an option called Online Recommendations. It will turned on by default and you can change the toggle to stop getting online recommendationsOnline Recommendations

How to disable Mi Video push notifications:

Step 1: Open Mi Video app on your Xiaomi smartphone.

Step 2: Tap on the Profile icon at the bottom right end of the row of options.Profile

Step 3: Now, click on Settings.Settings

Step 4: Under settings, you will see an option called Push notifications. It will be enabled by default and you can change the toggle to stop getting push notifications.Push notifications

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 8, 2020 1:21 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Motorola One Action Android 10 update now rolling out
News
Motorola One Action Android 10 update now rolling out
BHIM app updated with redesigned UI and more

News

BHIM app updated with redesigned UI and more

Fake customer care dupes man off Rs 3 lakhs

News

Fake customer care dupes man off Rs 3 lakhs

Nokia 7 Plus Android 10 update rolls out

News

Nokia 7 Plus Android 10 update rolls out

Apple iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 8 discounted on Flipkart; know more

Deals

Apple iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 8 discounted on Flipkart; know more

Most Popular

Xech Speaker Pods Review

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset Review

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite India price leaked

Motorola One Action Android 10 update now rolling out

BHIM app updated with redesigned UI and more

Fake customer care dupes man off Rs 3 lakhs

Nokia 7 Plus Android 10 update rolls out

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

A look at how budget phone segment will evolve in 2020 and beyond

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi launches Mitu Children Learning Watch 4Pro

Wearables

Xiaomi launches Mitu Children Learning Watch 4Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10 spotted online ahead of launch

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 spotted online ahead of launch
Xiaomi 'Little Bear Foot Warmer' launched for around Rs 1,950: Check features

News

Xiaomi 'Little Bear Foot Warmer' launched for around Rs 1,950: Check features
RedmiBook may launch in India; Xiaomi files trademark

News

RedmiBook may launch in India; Xiaomi files trademark
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A50: Compared

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A50: Compared

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Mi 10 सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन Samsung Galaxy S11 सीरीज से पहले हो सकते हैं लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 स्मार्टफोन Snapdragon 855 चिपसेट के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Tecno Spark Go Plus भारत में 9 जनवरी को होगा लॉन्च

Honor Magic Watch 2 के साथ Honor Band 5i भारत में अमेजन पर जल्द होगी लॉन्च

PUBG Mobile Season 11: नए सीजन के नाम और रिलीज डेट हुई कंफर्म

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite India price leaked
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite India price leaked
Motorola One Action Android 10 update now rolling out

News

Motorola One Action Android 10 update now rolling out
BHIM app updated with redesigned UI and more

News

BHIM app updated with redesigned UI and more
Fake customer care dupes man off Rs 3 lakhs

News

Fake customer care dupes man off Rs 3 lakhs
Nokia 7 Plus Android 10 update rolls out

News

Nokia 7 Plus Android 10 update rolls out