Xiaomi, the leading smartphone maker in India, has been widely criticized for showing ads in its MIUI. The company has been vocal about showing ads as a way to monetize its forked version of Android. Realme, which criticized Xiaomi for showing ads, has also announced plans to include ads in ColorOS soon. Let’s not discount the fact that ads can be annoying and they can truly diminish the user experience. On MIUI, ads can appear in different forms. Sometimes ads or notifications can be pushed by Xiaomi’s default applications as well.

In our review unit of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, we have observed ads or unpleasant notifications from one such app: Mi Video. The Mi Video app is an app that serves as the default application to playback videos. However, when a video ends, the app has the tendency to show additional recommendations. This works similar to videos recommended by YouTube. You can see the carousal of videos and start playing from there. However, not everyone is going to like these recommendations. If you don’t want those recommendations then you can disable them. You can also disable push notifications, here is how.

How to disable Mi Video online recommendations:

Step 1: Open Mi Video app on your Xiaomi smartphone.

Step 2: Tap on the Profile icon at the bottom right end of the row of options.

Step 3: Now, click on Settings.

Step 4: Under settings, you will see an option called Online Recommendations. It will turned on by default and you can change the toggle to stop getting online recommendations

How to disable Mi Video push notifications:

Step 1: Open Mi Video app on your Xiaomi smartphone.

Step 2: Tap on the Profile icon at the bottom right end of the row of options.

Step 3: Now, click on Settings.

Step 4: Under settings, you will see an option called Push notifications. It will be enabled by default and you can change the toggle to stop getting push notifications.