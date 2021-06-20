Disney Pixar Filter: How to get and use the 3D cartoon face filter on Snapchat, Instagram, TikTok

A viral trend has been taking over the internet and if you are confused about what we are talking it’s the Disney Pixar face filter on Snapchat. The social media company has introduced a new Cartoon 3D Style lens that turns your selfies into Disney Pixar characters. The lens can be used both for taking photos or creating videos. Also Read - How to use Snapchat's viral Cartoon 3D Style Lens

Snap cites that since its debut, over 215 million Snapchat folks have been engaged with the new Cartoon 3D Style Lens and that it has been viewed more than 1.7 billion times. This new face filter has no doubt caught the attention of many. You can try the lens on paintings, caricatures, or even your friends (in case you don’t like taking selfies), and transform them into popular doe-eyed Disney princess (or prince). In case you are wondering how to use the trending Disney Face Filter, here’s a simple way. You can have fun with this filter on Instagram as well. Also Read - Instagram will now show ads on Reels just like Stories

How to use Disney Pixar Filter (Cartoon 3D Style Lens) on Snapchat

Step 1: Open the Snapchat app on your mobile (update if required).

Step 2: Search for the Cartoon 3D Style lens at the top left of the screen.

Step 3: Choose the Cartoon 3D Style lens it will then show up in the camera button.

Step 4: Tap on the camera button to take a photo or long-press to record a video.

Tapping on the screen will change the lens effect. Use it to shot selfies, or videos and share the perfect one with your friends. Also Read - Accidently broke Snapchat streak with friends? Here's how to restore it

How to get Disney Pixar-like face filter on Instagram

Although the Disney Pixar filter is exclusive to Snapchat, there are a few apps available on the app store that can manipulate images to cartoon characters. CartoonMe is one such app that you can use to turn your selfies or photos in the gallery to cartoon characters or caricatures. Using the app is easy, just open the app, tap on Get started, then click on the ‘Upload photo’ option.

everyone on TikTok is using a Snapchat filter to make their own Pixar film… pic.twitter.com/7jZV4lvSCC — Sophia Smith Galer (@sophiasgaler) June 14, 2021



The following page will prompt you to choose between taking a selfie or uploading a photo from the gallery. Once you have taken a selfie you will be asked to unlock the photo, bear the 15-second ad (if you don’t want any subscription) and the photo will then be transformed into a 3D cartoon. You can also use Voila AI artist app that offer 3D cartoon mode.