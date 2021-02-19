comscore Don't be like #Shweta: Here's how to mute audio on Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Skype
  • Home
  • How To
  • Don't be like #Shweta: Here's how to mute audio on Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Skype
News

Don't be like #Shweta: Here's how to mute audio on Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Skype

How To

#Shweta has been trending on Twitter since Thursday after a Zoom call of a girl named Shweta was leaked online. Here's how to mute your Zoom, Skype and Teams audio.

shweta

#Shweta has been trending on Twitter since Thursday after a Zoom audio call of a girl named Shweta (good her identity hasn’t been revealed) was leaked online. While Twitter users are making fun of the leaked Zoom audio call, one must learn from the incident and be more careful during a video call next time. Also Read - Microsoft Teams suffers outage in major parts of the globe, causes delay in receiving messages

Most of the video calling platforms including Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Skype, among others allow users to mute their audio before or during a call but most of us don’t know how the mute audio feature works. Also Read - Apps that ruled the news in 2020: PUBG Mobile, WhatsApp, TikTok and more

We will explain how you can mute yourself on Zoom, Microsoft Teams,  and Skype so that you don’t become the next “Shweta”. Also Read - Here's a list of the top 5 free video conferencing apps of 2020

How to mute audio during a Zoom call

STEP 1: First, open the Zoom app on desktop and mobile app on your device

STEP 2: Click on the Settings menu

STEP 3: Then tap on the Audio option

STEP 4: Check the ‘Always mute the microphone when joining a meeting’ option displayed at the bottom of the screen

STEP 4: Now, the mute button will be turned off automatically whenever you join a video call. You can mute and unmute yourself by clicking the mic icon whenever required.

Zoom, video calling service logo

How to mute audio during a Skype call

STEP 1: Open Skype Desktop or mobile app

STEP 2: Click on the profile photo and then on Settings

STEP 3: Select audio and video option

STEP 4: Adjust the microphone settings by clicking on the “Microphone” option on the Settings menu. You can mute and unmute yourself whenever required.

How to mute audio during a Microsoft Teams call

STEP 1: Open Microsoft Teams on PC or mobile

STEP 2: Click on Show device Settings

STEP 3: Then the select microphone option

STEP 4: Adjust the settings as per your requirement. You can mute and unmute yourself when required.

Microsoft Teams

Tech tips for you

We all have been accustomed to video calls more than ever before, thanks to the pandemic. More than fun, there’s a lot to learn from Shweta’s audio leak incident.

During a video or audio call next time, ensure to mute your mic before taking a phone call or talking to your friends or family members so that others don’t get to know your personal conversations.

We suggest you change the mic settings right away and mute the audio settings by default so that you are muted whenever you join a new call. There’s an option to always unmute yourself when required. Just tap on the mic option on the screen.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 19, 2021 8:17 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 19, 2021 8:18 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Asus ROG Phone 5 launch date revealed, dot matrix display teased
Mobiles
Asus ROG Phone 5 launch date revealed, dot matrix display teased
Don't be like #Shweta: How to mute yourself on Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Skype

How To

Don't be like #Shweta: How to mute yourself on Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Skype

Google adds 50 new education focussed features to Classroom, Meet

Apps

Google adds 50 new education focussed features to Classroom, Meet

Realme Buds Air 2 to feature ANC, 25 hours of battery life

News

Realme Buds Air 2 to feature ANC, 25 hours of battery life

AirTags to iPad Mini 2021: Everything Apple could launch on March 16 event

News

AirTags to iPad Mini 2021: Everything Apple could launch on March 16 event

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Asus ROG Phone 5 launch date revealed, dot matrix display teased

Google adds 50 new education focussed features to Classroom, Meet

Realme Buds Air 2 to feature ANC, 25 hours of battery life

AirTags to iPad Mini 2021: Everything Apple could launch on March 16 event

Sony PS5 Caviar edition available in gold, but for over Rs 30,00,000

Android 12 developer preview reveals major UI changes

Top 5 truly wireless earphones available in India

5 tips to help you replace your chunky laptop with a lightweight Apple iPad

Here's what all you need to consider before buying a vacuum cleaner

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 India launch by mid-March: What we know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Don't be like #Shweta: How to mute yourself on Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Skype

How To

Don't be like #Shweta: How to mute yourself on Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Skype
Microsoft Teams suffers outage in major parts of the globe

News

Microsoft Teams suffers outage in major parts of the globe
Oppo patent reveals movable front-facing camera

Mobiles

Oppo patent reveals movable front-facing camera
Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2021
Best Camera Phone under 40000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 40000 in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A52 और Galaxy A72 स्मार्टफोन का भारत में जल्द खत्म होगा इंतजार, सपोर्ट पेज हुआ लाइव

Xiaomi करेगी बड़ा धमाका, कर रही कार लॉन्च करने की प्लानिंग!

Shweta Your Mic Is On: श्वेता की इस गलती ने Internet पर किया उसे Viral, आप से भी हो सकती है चूक

Sandes App में कितना सुरक्षित है यूजर्स का डेटा, जानें क्या WhatsApp को दे पाएंगा टक्कर?

Xiaomi Redmi K40 का कैमरा होगा जबरदस्त, जानें क्या होंगी खासियत

Latest Videos

Moto e7 Power with 5,000mAh battery launched in India: First look

Reviews

Moto e7 Power with 5,000mAh battery launched in India: First look
Nokia 5.4 review: Good design and battery, rest not so much

Reviews

Nokia 5.4 review: Good design and battery, rest not so much
List of top 5 games under 50MB

Features

List of top 5 games under 50MB
Samsung Galaxy F62 unboxing: Comes with a massive 7,000mAh battery

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy F62 unboxing: Comes with a massive 7,000mAh battery

News

Asus ROG Phone 5 launch date revealed, dot matrix display teased
Mobiles
Asus ROG Phone 5 launch date revealed, dot matrix display teased
Google adds 50 new education focussed features to Classroom, Meet

Apps

Google adds 50 new education focussed features to Classroom, Meet
Realme Buds Air 2 to feature ANC, 25 hours of battery life

News

Realme Buds Air 2 to feature ANC, 25 hours of battery life
AirTags to iPad Mini 2021: Everything Apple could launch on March 16 event

News

AirTags to iPad Mini 2021: Everything Apple could launch on March 16 event
Sony PS5 Caviar edition available in gold, but for over Rs 30,00,000

News

Sony PS5 Caviar edition available in gold, but for over Rs 30,00,000

new arrivals in india

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers