Don’t know your EPFO UAN? Here’s how to find your UAN in simple steps

Using the UAN, employees can simply head to the official EPFO website to check their PF balance and if their organisation is depositing money in the account on a regular basis. Here’s how to find/know your UAN.

uan number

Firstly, what is UAN and why do our company HR’s always talk about it? UAN or better known as Universal Account Number is a 12-digit unique number allotted to every salaries individual contributing to the EPF. Also Read - Top gaming smartphones in August 2021 under Rs 40,000: iQOO 7 Legend, Poco F3 GT and more

The unique UAN number is created and allocated by the Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to each PF account holder in the country. The interesting thing about UAN number is that it remains the same all through an employee’s work life regardless of the number of job change. To keep using the same UAN all throughout, an employee will need to put in a special request with the HR team of their organisation at the time of joining, otherwise a new UAN ID gets created. Also Read - Mi Mix 4 launch on August 10; a day ahead of Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event

Using UAN number, employees can simply head to the official EPFO website to check if their PF balance and if their organisation is depositing money in the account on a regular basis. So, knowing a UAN number is crucial is you a salaried individual. In case you do not yet know your UAN, here’s how you can find it out following just a few simple steps mentioned below. Also Read - Free Fire 4th anniversary OB29 update: How to get Dimitri and Thiva characters

How to find my UAN number

To know your UAN number, you can simply check your salary slip. Most salary slips issues by organizations mention the UAN number. In case you can’t access the salary slip or can’t find UAN number in it, there’s another way. You can find the 12-digit unique UAN number by heading over the official EPFO portal.

Step 1: Visit https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/ portal

Step 2: Click on ‘Know your UAN Status’ option shown on the screen

Step 3: Select state and EPFO office from the dropdown menu

Step 4: Enter PF number along with personal details such as name, date of birth, mobile no, and captcha code. You will find the PF number in your salary slip

Step 5: Click on ‘Get Authorization Pin’ option displayed on the screen

Step 6: You will receive a PIN on your registered 10-digit mobile number

Step 7: Enter PIN and click on the ‘Validate OTP and get UAN’ button shown in the screen

Step 8: Universal Account Number or UAN will be sent to your registered mobile number.

  • Published Date: August 5, 2021 5:31 PM IST

