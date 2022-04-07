Gmail is the go-to emailing app for a lot of smartphone users. It’s easy to use and it works well on almost any interface, be it Android or iOS. What adds to its overall allure is the fact that it has tons of features that let you work with ease without having to switch within apps over and over again. For instance, it comes with built-in Meet and Spaces features, which means that you don’t have to download these apps separately on your smartphone to use them. It also has swipe gestures that let you perform tasks such as archive a mail or snooze an email by swiping right or left. You can also delete an email, mark an email as read or unread, or even move an email to a separate folder. Also Read - BGMI, New State to get new competition: Ubisoft announces Rainbow Six Mobile

Here’s a step-by-step guide of how you can change swipe gestures in Gmail: Also Read - Google Maps gets toll road price estimates and better navigation system

How to customise swipe gesture in Gmail’s Android app

Step 1: Open Gmail app on your Android smartphone. Also Read - Google’s Android 13 may allow you to connect to two carriers on a single eSIM

Step 2: Tap the hamburger menu at the top left corner of the app.

Step 3: Scroll down and tap the Settings button.

Step 4: Tap the General settings button.

Step 5: Now the Find Mail swipe actions and tap it.

Step 6: Tap the Right Swipe option and pick a gesture that you prefer.

Step 7: Tap the Left Swipe option and again pick a gesture that you prefer using instead of the default option.

How to customise swipe gesture in Gmail’s iOS app

Step 1: Open Gmail app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Tap the hamburger menu on the top left corner of the app.

Step 3: Now scroll down and tap the Settings button.

Step 4: Next, tap the Email Swipe Actions button.

Step 5: Tap Right Swipe option. Here you can change the default Archive option to Bin, Mark as read/unread options, Snooze, Move or none option.

Step 6: Go back and tap the Left Swipe option. Pick a gesture that you prefer and you’re done.