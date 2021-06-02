comscore Download Aadhaar card: How to download Aadhaar card online - simple steps
Lost your Aadhaar card? Here's how to download Aadhaar card online

Lost your Aadhaar card? We got you covered. Follow these simple steps to download your Aadhaar card online. Head over to the UIDAI website.

Image: Pixabay

Lost your Aadhaar card and now looking to get an e-copy of your identity proof? The easiest way to download the Aadhaar card is by heading over to the UIDAI website, which contains information about every Aadhaar beneficiary. UIDAI allows anyone and everyone to download an e-copy of their Aadhaar card from the website with just a few quick steps. Also Read - How to apply for Aadhaar card for your newborn

The e-Aadhaar can be downloaded using any smartphone, be it Android or iPhone and any PC or laptop, Windows or Mac. Before listing down the step to download Aadhaar card online, you must keep some details handy including: Aadhaar number, Enrollment ID (EID), or Virtual ID (VID) and registered mobile number. Also Read - Aadhaar-PAN link deadline: Income Tax website is down; users demand for date extension

How to link Aadhaar to EPF account online and save PF contribution Also Read - How to apply for Driving License, RC online without visiting RTO office: MoRTH makes 18 RTO services available online

How to download Aadhaar card online

-Head over to the UIDAI website at https://uidai.gov.in/

-Scroll down to the “Get Aadhaar” section and select Download Aadhaar option.

-Download the Aadhaar card using Aadhaar number, enrollment number or virtual ID

-Enter the Aadhaar number in the box provided.

-Enter Captcha code

-Click on “Send OTP” option

-You will receive the OTP on your registered mobile number, enter that in the space provided.

-Choose “Verify and Download” option to save the e-copy of Aadhaar card on your device.

It must be noted that the e-copy of the Aadhaar card will be password protected. This password is unique to each and every Aadhaar card holder. The password is basically the first four letters of your name in CAPS followed by your birth year. For instance, if you name is Ankit and your date of birth is 1995, your Aadhaar card password will be “ANKI1995’.

  • Published Date: June 2, 2021 1:02 PM IST

