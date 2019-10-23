comscore How to download and send Diwali WhatsApp stickers
  • Home
  • How To
  • How to download and send Diwali WhatsApp stickers to your family and friends
News

How to download and send Diwali WhatsApp stickers to your family and friends

How To

Here is how you can download and send Diwali WhatsApp stickers to your friends and family.

  • Published: October 23, 2019 5:45 PM IST
diwali whatsapp stickers

It’s festive time, and Diwali is just around the corner. Also, called as festival of lights, it is the time for shopping and gifting. Diwali is also the time when we send wishes to our family and friends on WhatsApp. And what better way to make it more existing with creative WhatsApp stickers, rather than sending those boring texts. Here is how you can download and send Diwali WhatsApp stickers to your family and friends.

How to download Diwali WhatsApp stickers

The process is very simple, both for Android and iOS platforms. Starting with Android, go to Play Store and search for Diwali WhatsApp Stickers. Here, you will see a number of third-party sticker apps. Download and install the one of your choice.

After the installation is complete, open the app and add the pack that you like. You will see a “+” sign on the right side to add the pack. The added stickers will be visible in the recently added ones.

On iOS platform, the downloading process for WhatsApp Stickers is a little different. You’ll only have a handful of options, and downloading third-party stickers isn’t as simple as on Android. Open a conversation, tap on sticker icon at the bottom, tap on “+” sign, and download stickers from the available options. However, if you want Diwali stickers, you will have to rely on your friends with an Android phone to send them first. Upon receiving, you can save those stickers to the favorites.

How to send Diwali WhatsApp stickers

Sending WhatsApp stickers is very simple. Open WhatsApp and open the chat window of the person or group you want to send the sticker to. Next, tap on the emoji face icon on the bottom left (beside the type message box), tap on the sticker icon and then browse for stickers. Select the one of your choice and tap on it to send.

To send the Diwali WhatsApp stickers Go to WhatsApp, open the chat window of a group or person you want to send a sticker to. Next, tap the sticker icon at the bottom, the right side of the message box. Browse for stickers, and tap on the one to immediately send one.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 23, 2019 5:45 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

How to download and send Diwali WhatsApp stickers
How To
How to download and send Diwali WhatsApp stickers
Dish TV now offers 3 types of set-top-boxes

News

Dish TV now offers 3 types of set-top-boxes

Realme smartphones will get ColorOS 7 with near stock Android experience

News

Realme smartphones will get ColorOS 7 with near stock Android experience

Top 10 Smart TV deals you can't miss during Amazon, Flipkart Diwali sales

Deals

Top 10 Smart TV deals you can't miss during Amazon, Flipkart Diwali sales

Made In India smartphones: iPhone XR, Redmi Note 8 and more

News

Made In India smartphones: iPhone XR, Redmi Note 8 and more

Most Popular

Nubia Red Magic 3s Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

Xiaomi Redmi 8 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic 3S First Impressions

Dish TV now offers 3 types of set-top-boxes

Realme smartphones will get ColorOS 7 with near stock Android experience

Made In India smartphones: iPhone XR, Redmi Note 8 and more

Realme fitness band might debut alongside Realme X2 Pro next month

Meizu 16T with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6.5-inch display launched

How to choose the right Air Purifier?

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to download and send Diwali WhatsApp stickers

How To

How to download and send Diwali WhatsApp stickers
WhatsApp beta update to bring new features for iOS users

News

WhatsApp beta update to bring new features for iOS users
WhatsApp for iOS gets latest 2.19.100 update with Memoji support

News

WhatsApp for iOS gets latest 2.19.100 update with Memoji support
PM Narendra Modi has more followers on Instagram

News

PM Narendra Modi has more followers on Instagram
WhatsApp disappears from Google Play Store for a while

News

WhatsApp disappears from Google Play Store for a while

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 5 Pro को मिली नई सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट, इन फीचर्स के जुड़ने से बेहतर हुई कैमरा क्वॉलिटी

Meizu 16T स्मार्टफोन ट्रिपल कैमरा सेटअप, Snapdragon 855 SoC के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Airtel बनी सबसे तेज डाउनलोड स्पीड देने वाली कंपनी, जियो बना 4G कवरेज लीडर

Asus ROG Phone 2 स्मार्टफोन 25 अक्टूबर दोपहर 12 बजे से प्री-ऑर्डर के लिए होगा उपलब्ध

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4X 50 इंच आज दोपहर 1 बजे Amazon पर सेल के लिए आएगा

News

Dish TV now offers 3 types of set-top-boxes
News
Dish TV now offers 3 types of set-top-boxes
Realme smartphones will get ColorOS 7 with near stock Android experience

News

Realme smartphones will get ColorOS 7 with near stock Android experience
Made In India smartphones: iPhone XR, Redmi Note 8 and more

News

Made In India smartphones: iPhone XR, Redmi Note 8 and more
Realme fitness band might debut alongside Realme X2 Pro next month

News

Realme fitness band might debut alongside Realme X2 Pro next month
Meizu 16T with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6.5-inch display launched

News

Meizu 16T with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6.5-inch display launched