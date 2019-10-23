How to download and send Diwali WhatsApp stickers

It’s festive time, and Diwali is just around the corner. Also, called as festival of lights, it is the time for shopping and gifting. Diwali is also the time when we send wishes to our family and friends on WhatsApp. And what better way to make it more existing with creative WhatsApp stickers, rather than sending those boring texts. Here is how you can download and send Diwali WhatsApp stickers to your family and friends.

How to download Diwali WhatsApp stickers

The process is very simple, both for Android and iOS platforms. Starting with Android, go to Play Store and search for Diwali WhatsApp Stickers. Here, you will see a number of third-party sticker apps. Download and install the one of your choice.

After the installation is complete, open the app and add the pack that you like. You will see a “+” sign on the right side to add the pack. The added stickers will be visible in the recently added ones.

On iOS platform, the downloading process for WhatsApp Stickers is a little different. You’ll only have a handful of options, and downloading third-party stickers isn’t as simple as on Android. Open a conversation, tap on sticker icon at the bottom, tap on “+” sign, and download stickers from the available options. However, if you want Diwali stickers, you will have to rely on your friends with an Android phone to send them first. Upon receiving, you can save those stickers to the favorites.

How to send Diwali WhatsApp stickers

Sending WhatsApp stickers is very simple. Open WhatsApp and open the chat window of the person or group you want to send the sticker to. Next, tap on the emoji face icon on the bottom left (beside the type message box), tap on the sticker icon and then browse for stickers. Select the one of your choice and tap on it to send.

