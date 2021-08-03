CBSE Class 10 results declared: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has finally declared the Class 10 2021 results at 12pm today. Last week, CBSE Class 12 marks were declared. Students can simply head to the official CBSE website cbse.gov.in or UMANG/ DigiLocker apps to check their final marks. Also Read - CBSE 10th result 2021 declared live: Here's how to check result online, get scorecard, passing certificate

In addition to the official websites and applications, students can also check their marks via SMS or even a phone call. Once students have checked the marksheet, they can download scorecard via the official website or UMANG or DigiLocker app. Here’s a step-by-step guide to download CBSE Class 10 scorecard in few simple steps. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Results 2021: How to check marks online and download marksheet

How to download CBSE Class 10 result scorecard via official website

Step 1: Head over to cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in Also Read - CBSE Class 10 results 2021: How to check board exam marks online via UMANG app, DigiLocker, more

Step 2: Enter roll number, registration number and other details

Step 3: Download Class 10 marksheet from the option reflected on the screen.

How to download CBSE Class 10 result scorecard via DigiLocker

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app and head to the ‘Access DigiLocker’ option displayed on the screen

Step 2: Enter your details including name, date of birth, mobile number, gender, and others as mentioned in your Aadhaar card.

Step 3: Set a username and under the ‘education’ section click on ‘Central Board Of Secondary Education’

Step 4: Select Class 10 passing certificate and Class 10 marksheet.

Step 5: Login with your mobile number registered with CBSE and download your final marksheet.

How to download CBSE Class 10 result scorecard via UMANG app

Step 1: Open the app and login with your credentials

Step 2: Select CBSE from the list of options available

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details to check results

Step 4: Now download the scorecard by clicking on the save option displayed on the screen.