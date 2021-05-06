How to download COVID-19 vaccine certificate

Done with taking both first and second vaccine jab of COVID-19? The next thing that is require of you to do is, download the COVID-19 vaccine certificate. There are several ways to download the COVID-19 vaccine certificate. Today, we explain how you can download the vaccine certificate via Aarogya Setu app and CoWIN portal. Also Read - Looking for Oxygen Concentartor: Here are Top 5 points you need to know before buying it

Before getting into detailing how you can download the COVID-19 vaccine certificate, let's talk about why you should download the vaccine certificate. Well, the certificate is the only way to prove that you have taken the vaccine jab and have very less chances of getting infected with the coronavirus. The vaccine certificate, in the days to come, will also help you have a hassle free travel by air, train, or even by road.

Now, let's take a look at different ways you can download the COVID vaccine with just your smartphone.

How to download COVID vaccine via CoWIN

-To download the COVID vaccine certificate via CoWIN portal, first head to this link: https://selfregistration.cowin.gov.in/. This link works on any and every browser.

-Enter the Beneficiary reference ID

-Click on the search option to download your COVID vaccine certificate. And you will have your vaccine certificate right on your smartphone.

Yes, it’s that easy.

Here, you should note that there’s no CoWIN app available. There’s just the CoWIN portal.

How to download COVID vaccine via Aarogya Setu

The Aarogya Setu is available on both Google Play Store as well as Apple App Store.

-Upgrade the Aarogya Setu app to the latest software version to download the COVID vaccine via Aarogya Setu.

-Open the app and click on the CoWIN tab displayed on the homescreen.

-Click on the Vaccination Certificate option.

-Enter the Beneficiary certificate, provided at the time of vaccination.

-Click on the ‘Get certificate’ button display right there.

-You will now have the COVID vaccine certificate on your smartphone.