Download COVID-19 vaccine certificate via WhatsApp: Here's how to

Download COVID-19 vaccine certificate: You can now download COVID-19 vaccine certificate via WhatsApp. Just follow these simple steps to do so.

Download COVID-19 vaccine certificate: COVID-19 vaccination certificate is important if you have plans to travel abroad or even within the country. Until now, to download COVID-19 vaccine certificate, you had two options – either head to CoWIN portal or download Aarogya Setu app. The Indian government has now collaborated with WhatsApp to make it even easier for all to download their COVID vaccine certificate. Also Read - Tips to prevent unknown users from adding you to WhatsApp groups

You can now download MyGov Corona HelpDesk WhatsApp chatbot, which was announced by the Indian government earlier last year when coronavirus pandemic hit the country. Take a look at the step-by-step guide on how to download COVID-19 vaccine certificate via WhatsApp. Also Read - WhatsApp tips: How to make video call on WhatsApp via laptop or PC

How to download COVID-19 vaccine certificate via WhatsApp

Step 1: Save the MyGov Corona Helpdesk WhatsApp number on your smartphone. The phone number is: +91 9013151515 Also Read - WhatsApp's View Once feature will make photos and videos vanish once seen

Step 2: Once the phone number is stored, open WhatsApp app

Step 3: Search for the contact in the chat list

Step 4: Open the chat

Step 5: Type Download certificate on the given space

Step 6: The WhatsApp chatbot will then send a six digit OTP to your registered mobile number

Step 7: Check for the OTP and enter it

Step 8: The chatbot will then send your COVID-19 vaccination certificate on WhatsApp and you can simply download and keep the certificate stored in a safe place.

We tried to download a COVID-19 vaccine certificate but in the first few attempts the chatbot showed “server” issues. We could successfully download the COVID-19 vaccine certificate after nearly 3-4 attempts.

If WhatsApp chatbot shows server error, you can simply head over to the official CoWIN portal or install Aarogya Setu to download COVID vaccine certificate.

If you have taken the first vaccine jab, you will be able to download a partially vaccinated certificate. On the other hand, if you have completed both doses, the final vaccine certificate can be download from any of the aforementioned platforms.

  Published Date: August 6, 2021 10:38 AM IST

