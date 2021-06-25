Windows 11 Installation: How to download and install Windows 11 Preview beta

Windows 11 is a major overhaul to the Windows experience since 2015. With the announcement, a lot of tech geeks cannot wait to get their hands on the new operating system. There is a leaked beta build roaming around the internet, however, if you want to install the official version it will be made available under the Windows Insider Program starting next week. Also Read - Your Window PC can now run Android apps

How to download Windows 11 Preview beta?

To get the early beta build of Windows 11 when it arrives you will need to be a part of the Windows Insider program, which you can sign up for by clicking here. On the page, you will just be required to click on the Register button and sign in with your Microsoft account. Also Read - How to upgrade from Windows 7/ Windows 8.1 to Windows 10 for free

Note: It is recommended that you install any of the beta builds only on a secondary machine and not the one you use to complete your daily tasks. This is because beta builds usually have a lot of bugs in them and are not stable enough to double up as your primary operating system. Also Read - Windows 11 launched: Top 5 features of Windows 11 which makes it better than Windows 10

Is your PC eligible to run Windows 11?

To check if the PC you want to test drive Windows 11 on is eligible to run the operating system, you can head over to Microsoft‘s official website and download the PC Health Check app or you can click here to get it. This app will run a diagnostic of your PC and will let you know if your PC is eligible for the upgrade or not.

For some users the app is showing that their PC is not eligible even though it meets the minimum requirements set by the company. Take note, that this could be happening due to some BIOS settings being wrong and it is recommended that you take a look at them. You will need to have a TPM 2.0 chip in your PC and will have to have Secure Boot enabled inside of the BIOS of the system.