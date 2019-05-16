Dream11: How to download and set up the app on iOS and Android

The final match of IPL 2019 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings had a record audience of around 19 million people watching simultaneously on Hotstar. While the T20 league has been a big boost to streaming services like Hotstar, it has also helped fantasy sports platform like Dream11 to become mainstream. While fantasy sports is a common thing among English Premier League viewers around the world, the concept is largely conceived as illegal in India. However, Bhavit Sheth and Harsh Jain, the co-founders of Dream11, say their business model is legal and adheres to restrictions in certain states.

In a recent interview, the co-founders confirmed that the app has over 65 million registered users, and aims to have 100 million by March next year. The amount of cricket played in a calendar year has gone up significantly since the introduction of IPL and Champions League Twenty20. The startup, which Crunchbase estimates to have raised around $100 million so far, could become the way some cricket fans engage going forward. With a recent partnership announcement with MCA’s T20 Mumbai, the app now has more games to contest. But the trickiest part is downloading the app itself and here is a guide on how to download Dream11 on iOS and Android:

How to download and set up Dream11 app

Downloading Dream11 app on iOS is as simple as going to App Store, searching for Dream11 and then downloading the app that appears in the search result. However, the process on Android is a bit convoluted, and here is how you can get the app on your Android phone.

Step 1: Give a missed call on 1800-3000-9976 and wait for SMS with the download link to your phone. We tried this method and never received any SMS from the company. There is also an option to enter your mobile number on Dream11’s website and it is supposed to send a download link via SMS and even that didn’t work for us. Your mileage, however, is expected to vary from us.

Step 2: This is the method that works and it is something Dream11 recommends on its website. The startup is bypassing Google Play, the official distribution platform for applications, and is recommending users to download the APK from its website (https://www.dream11.com/download-app) instead. The method is identical to that taken by popular battle royale game Fortnite. In order to install, you will first need to grant permission for installation of application from external sources and as soon as you enable it, the APK will show an option to install and the app will be available for use.

While technology researchers have found downloading APK harmful and not the ideal way to get apps on your smartphone, Dream11’s seems authentic and scanned against malware for safe installation. Once downloaded, you can click on Log in and then click on register to create a new account. You can also register by entering a referral code, which we can be received from existing users. There are other ways to register and join the game including an option to register with your Facebook or Google account for single sign-in to the application.

The app requires active mobile number to receive OTP for verification, email address and password for those wishing to do old school registration. Dream11 notes that those signing up for the app will have option to create their own Fantasy Cricket Team and join Public or Private Contests. If you are fascinated by the idea of fantasy sports league then stay tuned for our in-depth look into Dream11 and how to join contest and create your team on the platform.