Dussehra 2021: How to send Dussehra 2021 wishes Stickers on WhatsApp

Dussehra 2021 WhatsApp Stickers: Here's how you can download and send Dussehra 2021 wishes stickers on WhatsApp to your friends and family.

Dussehra 2021: Today most Indians are celebrating the auspicious festival of Dussehra, marking victory over evil, whether be goddess Durga’s victory over Mahishasura or by Lord Ram over Ravana. While most of us are trying to keep safe indoors to avoid the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, sending greetings to friends and family over social media is one of the safest ways to celebrate the festival. Also Read - Twitter may soon pay Spaces creators under its new accelerator programme

Currently, there are a lot of popular social media apps used in the country including WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and more. WhatsApp is arguably the most popular choice among Indians, with millions of daily active users accessing the platform to stay connected to their loved ones. Using the app, you can send Dussehra wishes and greetings using special or custom stickers. Also Read - WhatsApp introduces end-to-end encrypted backups for iOS, Android: How to enable

Here we will be taking a look at how you can send Dussehra 2021 wishes WhatsApp stickers to your friends and family. Also Read - Facebook's FB Gaming Press Start virtual event announced: First ever event for gamers in India

How to send Dussehra 2021 stickers on WhatsApp

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and head into the chat you want to send a sticker in.

Step 2: Click on the chatbox and then tap on the smiley icon.

Step 3: Tap on the sticker icon that sits next to the GIF option in the bottom bar. This will open up the stickers panel.

Step 4: Tap on the “+” icon.

Step 5: In the add more stickers panel, scroll to the bottom and tap on the ‘Get More Stickers’ option.

Step 6: This will then take you to the Google Play Store with the search term WAStickerApps.

Step 7: Add Dussehra to the search term and then search.

Step 8: Select and download one of the third-party sticker apps that show up and then open it.

Step 9: Select the sticker pack you like. Then tap on the “add to WhatsApp” option.

Step 10: The app will then add all of the selected stickers in the pack inside of the My Stickers area on WhatsApp.

Step 12: Now you can select and send the perfect Dussehra wishes sticker to your friends and family.

Note: Once you delete the third-party app from your phone, these stickers will disappear from your Sticker gallery. However, the stickers that have been sent will not disappear from within chats.

Make your own Dussehra 2021 WhatsApp Stickers

If you want to make and send personal Dussehra 2021 WhatsApp Stickers, you can follow the given steps:

  • Download the ‘Sticker Maker’ app from the Play Store or the App Store.
  • Search for good Dussehra wishes images from the internet and download them to your phone.
  • Open the app and then tap “Create a new sticker pack.”
  • Give your sticker pack a name.
  • Tap the “add sticker” button and then select the downloaded image from your gallery.
  • Customise the image according to your preferences.
  • You can add up to 20 custom stickers into a pack.
  • After done, tap the “Publish Sticker Pack” button to add the custom sticker pack to your WhatsApp sticker library.
  • Now send the sticker to your friends and family from inside of WhatsApp.
  • Published Date: October 15, 2021 6:00 AM IST

