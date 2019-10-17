E-Challan: How to make traffic challan payment via Paytm

Over the past couple of years, a lot of things have gone digital. You can pay mobile bills, recharge DTH, renew insurance policy online and more. You can even pay traffic e-challan online via Paytm or transport ministry website. Recently, Paytm added the ability to make traffic challan payments in Maharashtra.

The traffic challan feature o Paytm is currently available in six states. The list includes Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. Indian roads are also now equipped with cameras to detect traffic rules violation. Once a violation is detected, an e-challan is generated. You can then head over to Paytm to make the online payment.

How to make traffic challan payment via Paytm

Step 1: To begin with, visit Paytm.com and login with your credentials. (If you have an Android or iOS smartphone, open Paytm app and login).

Step 2: On the top bar, you will see options like Mobile Prepaid, Postpaid, DTH Recharge, Metro and more. On the corner, you will see more option (with three dots). Hover on that and select Challan. (On a smartphone, click on more and under “City Services” you will find Challan option).

Step 3: In the next step, you need to select traffic authority, basically the state in which you live. You can choose from Maharashtra Traffic Police, Faridabad Traffic Police, Telangana eChallan, Chennai and Andhra Pradesh eChallan. (Same goes for the smartphone app.)

Step 4: Now, you need to enter details, such as your vehicle registration number and last 4 digits of your chassis number. For instance, if your vehicle registration number is MH01 CA0000 and last four digits of chassis number is 0000 you will enter MH01CA0000,0000. (Yes, you need to put a comma between registration and chassis number). Now click on proceed.

If you have broken any traffic rules, and an e-challan is generated, the same will be displayed. You can then make the payment using UPI or wallet balance or payments bank account.