e-Shram card: The Government of India rolled out a national database for unorganized workers in the country. The Directorate General Labour Welfare (DGLW) in a recent tweet cited over 12 crore registrations on the e-Shram portal.

The e-Shram Portal was launched on August 26, 2021 for the welfare of tens and thousands of unorganized workers in the country. Notably, the portal will be ‘seeded’ with the workers’ Aadhaar cards. The registration under the portal is free and workers can simply register by heading to Common Service Centres (CSCs), or Regional Offices of State Government. Alternately, one can opt for online registration via the official website-eshram.gov.in. Here’s how to register on the e-Shram portal, get e-Shram card benefits, and details on eligibility.

How to register online on the e-Shram portal

Step 1- Login to the official website- eshram.gov.in or click on this link.

Step 2- Then tap on the ‘Register on e-SHRAM’ link on home page.

Step 3- Next up, enter the Aadhaar linked mobile number and captcha code and press on send OTP.

Step 4- Follow the instructions to complete the registration process.

Benefits of e-Shram card

Speaking of benefits, an unorganized worker who registers on the portal will get an Accidental Insurance cover of Rs 2 lakhs under PMSBY. Further, all the social security benefits of unorganized workers will be delivered through this portal in the future.

Documents required for registration

To register on the e-Shram portal, an unorganized worker will require Aadhaar Number, the Aadhaar registered mobile number, and bank account number.

Eligibility for registering in the portal

As far as eligibility is concerned, one must hold Indian Citizenship and should be in the age group between 18-59 years. The e-portal considers the following workers under its ambit- construction workers, agriculture workers, migrant workers, street vendors, domestic workers, milkmen, truck drivers, fishermen.