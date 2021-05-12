comscore Eid-Ul-Fitr 2021: How to send Eid Mubarak wishes Stickers on WhatsApp
Eid-Ul-Fitr 2021: How to send Eid Mubarak wishes Stickers on WhatsApp

Features

Here we will be taking a look at how you can send Eid ul Fitr wishes WhatsApp stickers to your friends and family.

Eid ul Fitr 2021 Pixabay

(Image: Pixabay)

Eid ul Fitr 2021: With everyone once again locked inside of their home’s due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, it will be difficult for people to celebrate the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr with their family and friends. According to traditions, since Ramadan started on Tuesday, April 13, Eid ul Fitr will fall on either Thursday, May 13, or Friday, May 14. The exact date of Eid-ul-Fitr depends on the sightings of the moon. Also Read - WhatsApp Privacy Policy: How to accept the new terms, what happens if you don't

Even though you will not be able to wish all of your friends and family “Eid Mubarak”, you can still do that using social media apps like WhatsApp. Using the app, you can send Eid-ul-Fitr wishes and greetings using special stickers or send greetings via custom stickers to add a personal touch. Also Read - Facebook Messenger becomes third non-Google app to garner five billion downloads on Play Store

Here we will be taking a look at how you can send Eid ul Fitr wishes WhatsApp stickers to your friends and family. Also Read - WhatsApp chat history migration feature new details emerge: What it will be like

How to send Eid ul Fitr 2021 stickers on WhatsApp

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and head into the chat you want to send a sticker in.

Step 2: Click on the chatbox and then tap on the smiley icon.

Step 3: Tap on the sticker icon that sits next to the GIF option in the bottom bar. This will open up the stickers panel.

Step 4: Tap on the “+” icon.

Step 5: In the add more sticker panel, you need to scroll to the bottom and tap on the ‘Get More Stickers’ option.

Step 6: This will then take you to the Google Play Store with the search term WAStickerApps.

Step 7: Add Eid to the search term and hit enter.

Step 8: Select and download one of the third-party sticker apps that show up and then open it.

Step 9: Select the sticker pack you like inside of the app and then tap on the “add to WhatsApp” option.

Step 10: The app will then add all of the selected stickers in the pack inside of the My Stickers area on WhatsApp.

Step 12: Now you can select and send the perfect Eid ul Fitr wishes sticker to your friends and family.

Note: Once you delete the third-party app from your phone, these stickers will disappear from your Sticker gallery. However, any sent stickers will not disappear from within chats.

Make your own Eid ul Fitr 2021 WhatsApp Stickers

If you want to make and send personal Eid ul Fitr 2021 WhatsApp Stickers, you can follow the given steps:

  • Download the ‘Sticker Maker’ app from the Play Store or the App Store.
  • Search and download an “Eid Mubarak” image from the internet on to your phone.
  • Open the app and then tap “Create a new sticker pack.”
  • Give your sticker pack a name.
  • Tap the “add sticker” button and then select the downloaded image from your gallery.
  • Customise the image according to your preferences.
  • You can add up to 20 custom stickers into a pack.
  • After done, tap the “Publish Sticker Pack” button to add the custom sticker pack to your WhatsApp sticker library.
  • Now send the sticker to your friends and family from inside of WhatsApp.
  • Published Date: May 12, 2021 8:09 PM IST

