Euro 2020 livestream: How to watch UEFA Euro 2020 matches online for free

The 2020 UEFA European Football Championship is ongoing since June 11 after a long break of one year. The soccer tournament is being conducted after a year’s delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While viewers are allowed at the stadium in limited number, don’t get disappointed, there are ways to watch these matches online for free.

All Euro 2020 matches can be streamed live online for free. The 2020 UEFA European Football Championship began on June 11 and will continue until July 11. There are several ways to watch the Euro 2020 matches livestream at the comfort of your home. All you need to do is grab your smartphone or laptop right away. We have listed out ways to watch all of the UEFA Euro 2020 livestream matches in India for free.

How to watch Euro 2020 matches online on mobile, PC

If you are in India, you can head over to Sony LIV to watch the matches online. In the country, Sony LIV is the only official source available to stream the Euro 2020 matches. You can watch these matches either on your smartphone or PC, but you must have a Sony LIV premium subscription. Sony LIV is offered in monthly, half-yearly and annual subscription plans. Sony LIV subscription plans include: Rs 299/month, Rs 699/6 months and Rs 999/ year.

If you do not want to subscribe to Sony LIV platform, there are other ways to watch these matches for free. To watch these matches being conducted during Euro 2020, you can tune in to live telecast on the Sony Pictures Sports Network. Sure you will require a stable cable connection. To watch the matches in high definition in English, you can head over to Sony Ten 2 while for Hindi, head over to Sony Ten 3.