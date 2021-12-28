comscore EV not giving enough driving range? How to get around 30% more out of your car, scooter
  • Home
  • How To
  • EV not giving enough driving range? How to get around 30% more out of your car, scooter
News

EV not giving enough driving range? How to get around 30% more out of your car, scooter

How To

When OEMs conduct tests for driving range, it is done in a controlled atmosphere. These tests may give you a good idea of what the EV battery is capable of but it may not be what you will experience in the real world.

Ather 450X

The driving range can be enhanced on both two wheelers and four wheelers

Electric Vehicles come with a certified driving range. Most customers take their buying decision on the basis of this driving range. However, when it comes to actual driving, these electric vehicles do not deliver what is promised. Also Read - Upcoming electric cars in 2022 that may be priced under Rs 10 lakh

When OEMs conduct tests for driving range, it is done in a controlled atmosphere. These tests may give you a good idea of what the EV battery is capable of but it may not be what you will experience in the real world. Also Read - Tata Motors incorporates new division to develop electric vehicles

However, there are some tips for EV owners to maximize their driving range, addressing some of that range anxiety that electric vehicles have become infamous for. Also Read - Two-wheeler EV adoption ramping up rapidly, govt gives credit to FAME-II scheme

Speed

This might be the single biggest factor impacting your EV’s range. The vehicles are notoriously quick to reach top speed, thanks to the linear acceleration provided by the electric powertrain. Some brands even provide a super fast mode that provides all the available power in a short period. While it may be thrilling, it dries out your batteries quicker than expected.

According to the US Department of Energy, you’ll use 14% less energy by reducing your speed by 10 mph (16kmph). Instead of driving at a speed of 90kmph, you can drive at 75 kmph to get much more out of the battery. Reducing the speed further by 10mph will further use 14% less energy, assuming the power usage is linear.

According to an experiment by Tesla, there is a sweet spot with every EV that provides the maximum available mileage. The Tesla Model S was able to deliver over 450 miles (roughly 725 km) of range at a speed of around 20 mph (roughly 32 kmph). Comparatively, driving at 80 mph (nearly 130 kmph) yielded just 175 miles (280 km) of driving range.

Note: Each battery and EV are made differently, the figures may not work identically.

Driving style

Driving style is also an important aspect. Just like with ICE vehicles, EVs are also impacted by irregular driving patterns. Sudden acceleration drains out a lot of battery. Linear acceleration and then maintaining stable speeds will allow the vehicle to churn out a few extra miles. Driving modes also help with increasing the mileage. Riders should opt for the ecofriendly mode or saving mode. This might have an impact on the acceleration and top speed but the range will increase.

Other factors

Using heaters during the cold and AC during the heat also reduces driving range. However, just opting for moderate-level cooling and heating can dramatically impact the driving range of electric cars.

 

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 28, 2021 4:24 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 28, 2021 4:51 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

EV not giving enough driving range? How to get around 30% more out of your car, scooter
How To
EV not giving enough driving range? How to get around 30% more out of your car, scooter
From fitness rings to transparent OLED to debut at CES 2022

Photo Gallery

From fitness rings to transparent OLED to debut at CES 2022

CES 2022: Top 5 cool products to be unveiled at the event

Photo Gallery

CES 2022: Top 5 cool products to be unveiled at the event

Intel to become first semiconductor manufacturing company to set shop in India?

News

Intel to become first semiconductor manufacturing company to set shop in India?

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone-Idea: Best booster plans with high speed internet

Telecom

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone-Idea: Best booster plans with high speed internet

Reliance Jio warns millions of users against e-KYC scams: What is it, how to stay safe

Telecom

Reliance Jio warns millions of users against e-KYC scams: What is it, how to stay safe

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

VIVO Wireless Sport Lite Review

Google Android 13 May Bring New Clock Layout, Language Selection For Apps

Intel to become first semiconductor manufacturing company to set shop in India?

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone-Idea: Best booster plans with high speed internet

Man ordered iPhone, gets chocolates and toilet paper delivered: Safety tips to keep in mind

Final Goodbye: Tech that called it quits in 2021

Explained: Here s how your online transactions will change from January 1

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Scanner Go App users and features

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched

Related Topics

Related Stories

EV not giving enough driving range? How to get around 30% more out of your car, scooter

How To

EV not giving enough driving range? How to get around 30% more out of your car, scooter
Tata Motors incorporates new division to develop electric vehicles

Electric Vehicle

Tata Motors incorporates new division to develop electric vehicles
Two-wheeler EV adoption ramping up rapidly, govt gives credit to FAME-II scheme

Electric Vehicle

Two-wheeler EV adoption ramping up rapidly, govt gives credit to FAME-II scheme
Check how you can save tax by simply buying an electric vehicle

Electric Vehicle

Check how you can save tax by simply buying an electric vehicle
Tesla holiday software update released, brings Light Show feature to all EVs

Electric Vehicle

Tesla holiday software update released, brings Light Show feature to all EVs

हिंदी समाचार

इस साल चर्चा में रही ये 5 डेटा लीक, करोड़ों यूजर्स हुए प्रभावित

Garena Free Fire में 1 जनवरी को लॉन्च हो रहा नया Alpine मैप, जानें क्या है खास

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge के फीचर्स और कलर ऑप्शन आए सामने, मिलेगी 120W की चार्जिंग

Garena Free Fire में बिना डायमंड खर्च किए फ्री में पाएं Yeti Pet, जानें कैसे

Free Fire redeem code For 28 December: फ्री फायर में मिल रहा Diamond Royale Voucher, ट्राई करें यह कोड

Latest Videos

VIVO Wireless Sport Lite Review

News

VIVO Wireless Sport Lite Review
Google Android 13 May Bring New Clock Layout, Language Selection For Apps

News

Google Android 13 May Bring New Clock Layout, Language Selection For Apps
How To Add Music To Instagram Story: Step-by-Step Guide

News

How To Add Music To Instagram Story: Step-by-Step Guide
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 | Best Compact Flagship Smartphone ? Find Out in this Long Term Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 | Best Compact Flagship Smartphone ? Find Out in this Long Term Review

News

VIVO Wireless Sport Lite Review
News
VIVO Wireless Sport Lite Review
Google Android 13 May Bring New Clock Layout, Language Selection For Apps

News

Google Android 13 May Bring New Clock Layout, Language Selection For Apps
Intel to become first semiconductor manufacturing company to set shop in India?

News

Intel to become first semiconductor manufacturing company to set shop in India?
Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone-Idea: Best booster plans with high speed internet

Telecom

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone-Idea: Best booster plans with high speed internet
Man ordered iPhone, gets chocolates and toilet paper delivered: Safety tips to keep in mind

News

Man ordered iPhone, gets chocolates and toilet paper delivered: Safety tips to keep in mind

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers