Facebook has announced a new audio-based feature on its platform to compete with rivals Clubhouse and Spotify. The company today announced the launch of 'Soundbites', which are short-form audio stories and conversations up to five minute in length.

Facebook said that soundbites will enable users to capture anecdotes, jokes, moments of inspiration, and poems among other things. The company will start testing this feature will small number of creators including Drew Lynch, Lolo Spencer, Tobe Nwigwe, Molly Burke and Josh Sundquist over the next few months before rolling it out to a wider user base.

How to create a soundbite on Facebook

Step 1: From your Page on the Facebook app, tap your profile photo in the bottom right corner to navigate to Menu.

Step 2: Tap on the Videos on Watch bookmark.

Step 3: Tap Audio at the top of the page.

Step 4: Find the Soundbites section. Then tap Create.

Step 5: Give microphone permissions to record a soundbite.

Step 6: Tap on the microphone icon to create your soundbite. Start to record your audio and tap on the pause button to stop recording. Tap the microphone if you want to add another audio clip. You can also add various sound effects in the background.

Step 7: Once you have finished editing your soundbite, tap Next on the top right to add details before you publish.

Step 8: Tap Publish.

Facebook Podcasts

In addition to this, the company also announced the launch of Facebook Podcasts. Head of the Facebook app, Fidji Simo, in a blog post said that within the next few months, Facebook users will be able to listen to podcasts directly on the Facebook app — both while using the app or when the app is backgrounded. “And because it’s still hard to discover podcasts you like, we will help you easily find new podcasts and episodes based on your interests, comment on them and recommend them to your friends,” she wrote in a post.

Live Audio Rooms

Lastly, the company announced a new live audio rooms feature in Facebook and in Messenger. Facebook said that it will start testing Live Audio Rooms in Groups, making it available to 1.8 billion people using Groups on its platform every month. The feature is expected to be available to all the users on the Facebook app and Messenger across the globe by the summer.