comscore Facebook to get soundbites soon: How to use it
  • Home
  • How To
  • Facebook Brings Soundbites To Rival Clubhouse How To Use It
News

Facebook brings soundbites to rival Clubhouse: How to use it

How To

Facebook has announced a new audio feature called Soundbites. Soundbites are short-form audio stories and conversations up to five minutes long.

Facebook sounbites

Image: Facebook

Facebook has announced a new audio-based feature on its platform to compete with rivals Clubhouse and Spotify. The company today announced the launch of ‘Soundbites’, which are short-form audio stories and conversations up to five minute in length. Also Read - How to upload HD videos on Facebook from iPhone, Android smartphone

Facebook said that soundbites will enable users to capture anecdotes, jokes, moments of inspiration, and poems among other things. The company will start testing this feature will small number of creators including Drew Lynch, Lolo Spencer, Tobe Nwigwe, Molly Burke and Josh Sundquist over the next few months before rolling it out to a wider user base. Also Read - How to turn on dark mode in Clubhouse

How to create a soundbite on Facebook

Step 1: From your Page on the Facebook app, tap your profile photo in the bottom right corner to navigate to Menu. Also Read - Meta introduces 'Sharing to Reels' feature for Facebook to share Reels from third-party apps

Step 2: Tap on the Videos on Watch bookmark.

Step 3: Tap Audio at the top of the page.

Step 4: Find the Soundbites section. Then tap Create.

Step 5: Give microphone permissions to record a soundbite.

Step 6: Tap on the microphone icon to create your soundbite. Start to record your audio and tap on the pause button to stop recording. Tap the microphone if you want to add another audio clip. You can also add various sound effects in the background.

Step 7: Once you have finished editing your soundbite, tap Next on the top right to add details before you publish.

Step 8: Tap Publish.

Facebook Podcasts

In addition to this, the company also announced the launch of Facebook Podcasts. Head of the Facebook app, Fidji Simo, in a blog post said that within the next few months, Facebook users will be able to listen to podcasts directly on the Facebook app — both while using the app or when the app is backgrounded. “And because it’s still hard to discover podcasts you like, we will help you easily find new podcasts and episodes based on your interests, comment on them and recommend them to your friends,” she wrote in a post.

Live Audio Rooms

Lastly, the company announced a new live audio rooms feature in Facebook and in Messenger. Facebook said that it will start testing Live Audio Rooms in Groups, making it available to 1.8 billion people using Groups on its platform every month. The feature is expected to be available to all the users on the Facebook app and Messenger across the globe by the summer.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 19, 2022 7:56 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to create soundbites on Facebook
How To
How to create soundbites on Facebook
DJI Mini 3 Pro drone design revealed ahead of launch

News

DJI Mini 3 Pro drone design revealed ahead of launch

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 to Lenovo Legion 5i: Here are the best gaming laptops in India

Photo Gallery

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 to Lenovo Legion 5i: Here are the best gaming laptops in India

Best gaming laptops in India to buy in April 2022

Photo Gallery

Best gaming laptops in India to buy in April 2022

Reliance Jio announces new JioFiber plans for postpaid users

Telecom

Reliance Jio announces new JioFiber plans for postpaid users

India to manufacture electronics worth $300 billion by 2026

News

India to manufacture electronics worth $300 billion by 2026

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

DJI Mini 3 Pro drone design revealed ahead of launch

Reliance Jio announces new JioFiber plans for postpaid users

India to manufacture electronics worth $300 billion by 2026

WhatsApp is bringing a new polls feature to group chats

Vivo to launch two T-series smartphones in India in May 2022

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop You Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List

Exclusive: Realme to bring C30 series budget, mid-range smartphones to India

Infinix Hot 11 2022 Launched in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to create soundbites on Facebook

How To

How to create soundbites on Facebook
How to upload HD videos on Facebook

How To

How to upload HD videos on Facebook
How to turn on dark mode in Clubhouse: A step-by-step guide

How To

How to turn on dark mode in Clubhouse: A step-by-step guide
You can now share Reels from third-party apps on Facebook

News

You can now share Reels from third-party apps on Facebook
Facebook bug promoted fake news on users News Feed for months

News

Facebook bug promoted fake news on users News Feed for months

हिंदी समाचार

रात को अकेले नहीं देख पाएंगे Netflix से लेकर Zee5 तक की ये वेब सीरीज

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 की दिखी झलक, पावरफुल इंजन और दमदार फीचर्स के साथ होगी लॉन्च

वनप्लस के अपकमिंग फोन्स की सभी डिटेल्स लॉन्च से पहले लीक, मिलेंगे जबरदस्त फीचर

जियो ने दिया ग्राहकों को तोहफा, बस 200 रुपये में मिलेगा 14 OTT ऐप्स का सब्स्क्रिप्शन

Best phone under 10000: 4GB तक RAM और 6000mAh तक बैटरी वाले सस्ते फोन, कीमत है 10000 रुपये से कम

Latest Videos

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop Your Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video

Features

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop Your Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video
This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

Features

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details
Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List

Features

Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List
Aadhaar Card Latest Update: How To Update Your Name, Mobile Number in Regional Language in Your Aadhaar Card | Watch

News

Aadhaar Card Latest Update: How To Update Your Name, Mobile Number in Regional Language in Your Aadhaar Card | Watch

News

DJI Mini 3 Pro drone design revealed ahead of launch
News
DJI Mini 3 Pro drone design revealed ahead of launch
Reliance Jio announces new JioFiber plans for postpaid users

Telecom

Reliance Jio announces new JioFiber plans for postpaid users
India to manufacture electronics worth $300 billion by 2026

News

India to manufacture electronics worth $300 billion by 2026
WhatsApp is bringing a new polls feature to group chats

Apps

WhatsApp is bringing a new polls feature to group chats
Vivo to launch two T-series smartphones in India in May 2022

Mobiles

Vivo to launch two T-series smartphones in India in May 2022

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers