Facebook is all too eager to bring up your old memories. Facebook always makes sure to remind you of everything. Do you still recall the concert you attended three years ago? Your old friend from seven years ago? That picture you took on vacation nine years ago? Facebook has always got your back. Also Read - WhatsApp is finally giving us a glimpse of Communities but you probably can’t use it yet

Undoubtedly, Facebook can be a fantastic tool for maintaining relationships with loved ones. But the News Feed frequently makes it a headache that can become toxic. There are some things that are simply better left unseen, whether they are fake news, vacation images from a classmate you hardly know, or an upsetting political post from a cousin. True, you could unfollow a page to avoid seeing certain postings, but it’s not really possible to unfollow your uncle or a close friend without maybe endangering those connections. Also Read - Google, Facebook, Amazon, Twitter, Apple: Which company collects most data?

Fortunately, there is a workaround. It turns out that you can change your Facebook settings to prevent seeing other people’s updates without having to unfriend anyone. You can hide a particular post of that person or page. Or, you can temporarily get rid of the posts of a person or page. And, if you want to hide the post permanently or long term, you can do that too.

Whether you wish to permanently or temporarily conceal someone’s posts, there are several ways to do this. Also Read - How to turn on (or off) end-to-end encrypted chat backups on WhatsApp

Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you to remove unwanted Facebook post from your News Feed without endangering your relations:

How to remove unwanted Facebook posts from your feed

Step 1 : Open the Facebook app.

Step 2 : Sign in to your Facebook account.

Step 3 : Click on the three dots, in the upper right corner of the post you want to get rid of.

Step 4 : Then you will see a list of options.

Step 5 : If you want to hide only that particular post, click Hide Post option. If you want to temporarily hide posts of that person or page, click Snooze (name) for 30 days. And, if you want to hide posts for the long-term, select Unfollow (name).

If you want to prioritize posts of a person or page, you can select Favourites options. This feature will prioritize posts of the selected person or page, and will show more of their posts on your feed.