Facebook, Instagram finally brings the option to hide like count: Here's how to use it

Facebook and Instagram will now give users the option to hide the number of likes their posts get from the public. The social media network cited that this will give people control over their experience" while using the social media apps.

Facebook has since 2019 been testing the option for users to hide public like counts as a way to 'depressurise' users' experience on the platform. Notably, Instagram has also been experimenting with several different ways to hide like counts in recent years in an effort to make the platform less stressful for some users

As of May 26, users will be able to pick whether people can see the number of likes on the posts they share on the feed.

“What we heard from people and experts was that not seeing like counts was beneficial for some, and annoying to others, particularly because people use like counts to get a sense for what’s trending or popular, so we’re giving you the choice,” the company noted in a blog post.

The feature will let users “focus on the photos and videos being shared, instead of how many likes posts get,” Facebook added.

Here’s how to hide like count on, Facebook, Instagram

How to hide like count on Instagram

Users on Instagram can hide like counts on their count before or after sharing the post. To do so just select the three dots in the upper right corner above a post and then tap on the ‘Hit Like Count’ option. The social media platform has also provided the option to turn this option off in the Settings.

How to hide likes on Instagram feed

To hide like counts on other people’s posts on Instagram, just head to Settings and then look for posts. After that hit the toggle next to “Hide Like and View Counts” and it will apply to all posts in the feed.

How to hide like count on Facebook

The functionality is said to be the same as that on Instagram. Both the options of hiding like count on your content or other users’ post on the platform will be rolling out to Facebook in the coming weeks.

The reason behind bringing this option is due to stress and anxiety some users face when exposed to bullying and criticism. Studies have found the service to be “the most detrimental to young people’s mental health and wellbeing.”

Notably, Facebook is funding “external research about people’s experiences on Instagram,” and is looking as to how to improve their policies and products to support their community. Facebook has begun rolling out the feature on Instagram and it will be arriving on its platform in the coming weeks.