FASTag is mandatory if you are travelling intercity in any part of the country. You get the option to recharge FASTag online via various platforms, and PhonePe is one of them. The digital payments platform claims to have processed FASTag recharges for millions of users in the country till date.

PhonePe supports recharges for all major FASTag-issuing banks including Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, City Union Bank, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, RBL, and State Bank of India, among others.

To recharge FASTag online, all you need to do is, open the PhonePe app, select the FASTag-issuing bank and enter vehicle registration number to recharge your FASTag. Check step-by-step guide to recharge your FASTag using PhonePe.

How to recharge FASTag via PhonePe

Step 1: Open the PhonePe app. If you don’t have the app, install it on your Android smartphone or iPhone via Google Play store or Apple App store

Step 2: On the homepage, click on See All option in the Recharge & Pay Bills section

Step 3: Click on FASTag Recharge option under the Recharge section

Step 4: Look for your FASTag-issuing bank on the PhonePe app

Step 5: Click on your bank’s name and then enter your vehicle registration number

Step 6: Tap on the Confirm button. You will find details of your FASTag account, including the account holder’s name and FASTag balance.

Step 7: Re-verify your name and vehicle account number. Enter the amount you wish to recharge your FASTag account with.

Step 8: Select the bank account you want to use or add new bank account details

Step 9: Next, click on the Pay Bill option

Step 10: To successfully recharge, you will the need to enter UPI PIN.

Once the FASTag recharge is successfully done, an SMS will be sent from your bank to the registered mobile number confirming the transaction.