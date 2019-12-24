Earlier this year, the Ministry of Highways and Roads made it mandatory for all vehicles to switch to electronic toll payment. It introduced a new electronic toll payment system called FASTag. These FASTags will be applicable for both commercial and private vehicles. While the deadline for the implementation was December 1, it has now been pushed to January 15.

You can buy FASTags from authorized banks such as Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and more. You can also get one from select petrol pumps, RTOs, toll plazas and from Paytm as well. Just like mobile wallets, you will have to recharge the FASTag account for the amount to be debited at toll plazas. But, in order to recharge, FASTag wallet ID is important. Here is where you can find the wallet ID.

Where to find FASTag wallet ID and activate it

Step 1: Buy the FASTag from an authorized bank or any other service provider. You will have to provide your vehicle registration number, driving license number and more to get one. There are some cashback offers that you can avail too.

Step 2: Once the registration is complete, you will get the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology-based sticker delivered to your house.

Step 3: The courier that you receive will have the sticker and a welcome letter detailing the steps on how to activate one. The letter will have details like your name, tag sequence number, customer ID, and the vehicle number. It will also have your wallet ID. This you will need for the activation and all other purposes.

Now that you have the FASTag wallet ID, you can login to the portal and load money to the wallet. Every time you pass through a toll booth on the national highway, money will automatically get debited from your wallet. An SMS confirming the transaction will also be sent to your mobile number and registered email address.