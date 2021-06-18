comscore Father’s Day 2021: Best WhatsApp Happy Father’s Day stickers, wishes, GIFs, messages, quotes and more
Father's Day 2021: Here's Best WhatsApp Happy Father's Day stickers, wishes, GIFs, messages, quotes and more

Father’s Day this year will be celebrated on June 20, 2021, i.e on Sunday. Here's how to send WhatsApp Happy Father’s Day stickers, wishes, GIFs, messages, quotes and more. Check Best WhatsApp Happy Father’s Day stickers, wishes, GIFs, messages, quotes and more here.

WhatsApp multi-device support

Image: Flickr

Father’s Day this year will be celebrated on June 20, 2021, i.e on Sunday. Due to the pandemic, many will not be able to meet their fathers in person and the only solution in this case is virtual meetup. You can use video calling apps such as WhatsApp, Zoom, Google Meet, Telegram and more to connect with your dad on this Father’s Day. Another way to greet your father on June 20 is by sending special Happy Father’s Day stickers, wishes, GIFs, messages and quotes on WhatsApp. Also Read - WhatsApp beta for iOS reveals changes, here's what users might get

How to send Happy Father’s Day 2021 WhatsApp stickers

-Open WhatsApp app Also Read - How to temporarily deactivate/permanently delete WhatsApp account

-Open your father’s contact on the app Also Read - WhatsApp COVID-19 relief efforts: How you can get resources during the pandemic

-Tap on the stickers option

-Find the related sticker on Happy Father’s Day and click on send

How to send Happy Father’s Day 2021 WhatsApp GIFs

-Open WhatsApp app

-Open your father’s contact on the app

-Tap on the GIF option

-Search the related GIF on Happy Father’s Day and click on send option

whatsapp, whatsapp update, whatsapp update iOS, whatsapp features, top 5 whatsaspp features, whatsapp notification, whatsapp quick search for stickers, whatsapp stickers shortcut, facebook update, how to change whatsapp theme, WhatsApp color,WhatsApp dark theme,WhatsApp theme, WhatsApp android, new WhatsApp feature, Facebook, instant messaging app

Image source: Pexels

How to send Happy Father’s Day 2021 WhatsApp messages

-Open WhatsApp app

-Open your father’s contact on the app

–Type out a message for your dad

-Click on the send option

How to set Happy Father’s Day 2021 WhatsApp status

-Open WhatsApp app

-Tap on the WhatsApp status option

-Upload a photo/video/GIF or write a message for your dad

-Click on the send option

WhatsApp

Image source: Pixabay

How to download Happy Father’s Day 2021 WhatsApp stickers

If you can’t find a related Father’s Day sticker on WhatsApp, there are several third-party apps available that let you download Happy Father’s Day 2021 stickers. These apps are only available for Android users.

-Open Google Play store

-Find a suitable WhatsApp sticker download app. There are many available. Do check reviews and rating before downloading the app

-Install the app and open it on your Android phone

-Choose the related Happy Father’s Day 2021 sticker

-Now open the WhatsApp app

-Download the sticker and select it

-Tap to send Happy Father’s Day sticker to you super cool dad.

  Published Date: June 18, 2021 11:58 AM IST

