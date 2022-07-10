comscore How to send WhatsApp messages without typing on Android and iPhone
  • Home
  • How To
  • Feeling Lazy Here Is How To Send Whatsapp Messages Without Typing
News

Feeling lazy? Here is how to send WhatsApp messages without typing

How To

Sending WhatsApp messages without typing is a simple process and mostly similar for both Android phones and iPhones. Here is how to do that.

WhatsApp Pay

WhatsApp messages do not necessarily need you to type messages.

WhatsApp users like the instant messaging app because of how easy it is to use. The conventional way to interact with a phone, especially chat apps like WhatsApp, is by using a keyboard. But as mobile operating systems progressed to include more accessibility, users had more than one way to do that. I am talking about speaking to the phone to do things. At the helm of it are digital voice assistants and WhatsApp supports them. It is Google Assistant on Android and Siri on iPhones. Also Read - WhatsApp hacks: How to see people’s Status without letting them know

Now that I have told you how typing is no longer necessary to do things on your phone, let us talk about the part where you can send WhatsApp messages without typing. It is a simple process and mostly similar for both Android and iOS.

How to send WhatsApp messages without typing on Android

On your Android phone, you have Google Assistant, which helps you do several things with just a voice command. This is the same feature that will let you send a WhatsApp message without typing.

— Open the Google app on your phone and tap on your profile photo in the top-right corner

— Navigate to Settings and then tap on Google Assistant

— Alternatively, you can just say “Hey, Google” to summon the Google Assistant on your phone’s screen

— Now, you have to say “Send a WhatsApp message to [contact’s name]”

— You have to make sure the name you took is fed into your phone’s contacts

— Google Assistant will now ask you what message you want to send

— Just say the message and Google will recognise it

— The Google Assistant will now ask you to confirm if you want to send that message, to which you have to say “yes”

— Your WhatsApp message to the chosen contact will be sent

How to send WhatsApp messages without typing on iPhone

The process is the same as Android’s, but instead of Google Assistant, the digital assistant at your service is Siri.

— On your iPhone, enable the “Hey, Siri” feature by navigating to settings, followed by a tap on the section where it says ‘Siri’

— Alternatively, you can program the power button to trigger Siri with a long press

— Say “Hey, Siri,” followed by the phrase “Send a WhatsApp message to [contact’s name]”

— You need to ensure the contact is stored in your iPhone’s contacts library

— Siri will ask you the message you want to send and you need to declare that

— You will see the message you told Siri to send, followed by a confirmation call by Siri

— Tell Siri to send that message and your message will be sent to the contact without needing you to type

— An advantage on iOS is that the chat pops up on the screen after you have sent the message using Siri

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 10, 2022 7:27 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Nothing Phone (1) camera shots suggest it could take on Google Pixel 6a
Photo Gallery
Nothing Phone (1) camera shots suggest it could take on Google Pixel 6a
Amazfit GTS 4 Mini launch may happen in India soon

Wearables

Amazfit GTS 4 Mini launch may happen in India soon

Tata cars now more expensive as prices of passenger vehicles hiked

automobile

Tata cars now more expensive as prices of passenger vehicles hiked

Elon Musk says all employees will get extra childcare benefits soon

News

Elon Musk says all employees will get extra childcare benefits soon

Samsung Galaxy S23 may ditch Exynos entirely in favour of Qualcomm chipset

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S23 may ditch Exynos entirely in favour of Qualcomm chipset

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Amazfit GTS 4 Mini launch may happen in India soon

Tata cars now more expensive as prices of passenger vehicles hiked

Samsung says it treats smartphone user data as state secrets

Elon Musk says all employees will get extra childcare benefits soon

Samsung Galaxy S23 may ditch Exynos entirely in favour of Qualcomm chipset

EU pass two new laws to reign in Big Tech: How they will affect you

How to add music on instagram story

Use 5 Gadgets and convert your home into a smart home

How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook

Hiking GST on online gaming from 18 percent to 28 percent will negatively impact industry: Experts

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Aiwa has launched its most awaited range of TV series, MAGNIFIQ with Magnificent Experience

Hands On

Aiwa has launched its most awaited range of TV series, MAGNIFIQ with Magnificent Experience
Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro, Prize and Specification to know more Watch the Video

News

Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro, Prize and Specification to know more Watch the Video
WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.
Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs

News

Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999