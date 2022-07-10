WhatsApp messages do not necessarily need you to type messages.

WhatsApp users like the instant messaging app because of how easy it is to use. The conventional way to interact with a phone, especially chat apps like WhatsApp, is by using a keyboard. But as mobile operating systems progressed to include more accessibility, users had more than one way to do that. I am talking about speaking to the phone to do things. At the helm of it are digital voice assistants and WhatsApp supports them. It is Google Assistant on Android and Siri on iPhones. Also Read - WhatsApp hacks: How to see people’s Status without letting them know

Now that I have told you how typing is no longer necessary to do things on your phone, let us talk about the part where you can send WhatsApp messages without typing. It is a simple process and mostly similar for both Android and iOS.

How to send WhatsApp messages without typing on Android

On your Android phone, you have Google Assistant, which helps you do several things with just a voice command. This is the same feature that will let you send a WhatsApp message without typing.

— Open the Google app on your phone and tap on your profile photo in the top-right corner

— Navigate to Settings and then tap on Google Assistant

— Alternatively, you can just say “Hey, Google” to summon the Google Assistant on your phone’s screen

— Now, you have to say “Send a WhatsApp message to [contact’s name]”

— You have to make sure the name you took is fed into your phone’s contacts

— Google Assistant will now ask you what message you want to send

— Just say the message and Google will recognise it

— The Google Assistant will now ask you to confirm if you want to send that message, to which you have to say “yes”

— Your WhatsApp message to the chosen contact will be sent

How to send WhatsApp messages without typing on iPhone

The process is the same as Android’s, but instead of Google Assistant, the digital assistant at your service is Siri.

— On your iPhone, enable the “Hey, Siri” feature by navigating to settings, followed by a tap on the section where it says ‘Siri’

— Alternatively, you can program the power button to trigger Siri with a long press

— Say “Hey, Siri,” followed by the phrase “Send a WhatsApp message to [contact’s name]”

— You need to ensure the contact is stored in your iPhone’s contacts library

— Siri will ask you the message you want to send and you need to declare that

— You will see the message you told Siri to send, followed by a confirmation call by Siri

— Tell Siri to send that message and your message will be sent to the contact without needing you to type

— An advantage on iOS is that the chat pops up on the screen after you have sent the message using Siri