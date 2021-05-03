comscore Find COVID-19 vaccine center via WhatsApp: How to locate nearby COVID vaccine center
News

You can now find nearest COVID-19 vaccine center via WhatsApp: Here’s how

How To

WhatsApp has introduced an easy way to locate the nearest COVID-19 vaccine center. Here's how you can now find nearest COVID-19 vaccine center via WhatsApp.

whatsapp chatbot

Photo: Flickr

On May 1, 2021 COVID-19 vaccination kicked off for everyone between the age of 18 years ad 44 years. To recall, previously, vaccination process was live for everyone above the age of 45 years. Several tech giants such as Google, Amazon, among others have come forward to bring new initiatives to help users locate the nearest COVID vaccine center. The latest tech giant that gets added to the list is WhatsApp. Also Read - Want to avoid a WhatsApp group fully? Here's how to mute mention notifications

WhatsApp head Will Cathcart on May 1, 2021 announced that the company was working with health partners to operate helplines in the form of chatbots on the messaging app. WhatsApp has added the option to find the nearest vaccination center to the MyGov Corona Helpdesk chatbot. To recollect, the MyGov Corona Helpdesk chatbot was launched early last year, when the pandemic hit the world for the first time. The chatbot is now capable of showing the nearest COVID-19 vaccination center. Also Read - COVID-19 India: Top 5 digital infrared no-contact thermometers to buy under Rs 3,000

How to find nearby COVID-19 vaccine center via WhatsApp

-First, save the +91 9013151515 to your contact list, which belongs to MyGov Corona Helpdesk chatbot.

-Head to WhatsApp and find the number in the contact list.

-Type Namaste

-The automated response will then ask you for your PIN code. Enter it.

-The chatbot will then send the list of vaccine center in the particular location.

If you don’t want to save the contact number, you can just head to wa.me/919013151515 which will direct to the chatbot. It should be noted that users can only ask real questions to the chatbot.

Other ways to find the nearest COVID-19 center is by heading to either CoWIN portal, Aarogya Setu app, Google Maps and more. There are may ways to find the COVID vaccination center but the easiest and most convenient of them all should be the WhatsApp chat given the platform is users by millions of users across the country.

Published Date: May 3, 2021 7:39 AM IST
  • Published Date: May 3, 2021 7:39 AM IST

