Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has released Android 10-based MIUI 11 ROM for its range of smartphones. The list of devices getting the update include Poco F1 and Redmi K20 Pro. Devices like Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 and more are getting Android 9-based MIUI 11 OS update. It brings performance improvements, bug fixes and important new features.

Prominent features of MIUI 11 include dark mode, new and improved Files app, and ability to set videos as wallpaper. You also get a few floating calculator app, blur app previews, digital wellbeing with screen time and more. Now, as the update is rolling out in stages, it may take a while before it reaches your device. But if you can’t wait for the update to arrive, you can manually flash a recovery ROM. Here is how to go about it.

How to flash MIUI 11 recovery ROM

Step 1: To begin with, download the recovery ROM for your smartphone. You will find download links on XDADevelopers page here. Ensure that you download the one meant for India. There are some ROMs with comment (For Closed Beta testers), it will only work if your Xiaomi account is approved for beta testing.

Step 2: Once the ROM is downloaded on your PC, transfer the .ZIP to your phone. Ideally, put it in the root folder, but you can also create a folder of your choice and put it in that.

Step 3: To be able to flash the MIUI 11 Recovery ROM, go to Settings > About Phone > System Update > tap on MIUI 10 logo 7-8 times. This enables the recovery mode.

Step 4: Now, this is the next important step. Go to Settings > About Phone > System Update and tap the three dots on top right. Next, click on Choose update package, select the .ZIP file and tap Ok.

Now, the ROM and the phone will be verified. Once the verification is complete, the ROM will be flashed and your Xiaomi smartphone will reboot with the updated MIUI 11 ROM. (Do note, your smartphone may reboot a couple of times in the process during the installation).

If you have managed to successfully install the MIUI 11 ROM, do let us know about your experience in the comments section below. We would also like to hear about your favorite MIUI 11 feature.