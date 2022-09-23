comscore Flipkart announces 'Sell-back' program: How it works
Flipkart: How to use 'Sell back' program

Flipkart now allows users to sell their old phones and get the money directly into their accounts. Here's how the program works

Flipkart is currently hosting its Big Billion Days sale in India which will come to an end on September 30. The e-commerce platform has announced a “Sell-Back Program” ahead of the festive season, that will allow customers to upgrade their phones by selling the used phone and get a buy-back value. Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: From iPhone 13 to iPhone 12 mini, check best iPhone deals

As per the company statement, “Flipkart is giving customers access to a strong and reliable re-commerce platform and the launch of the “Sell-Back Program” is a significant step in that direction. With the acquisition of Yaantra, which has a robust device quality assessment capability, Flipkart has strengthened its foothold in the re-commerce industry. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days sale are now live: Best deals on smartphones

As per the company, the process offers quick payment, speedy doorstep pick-up, and an attractive value. Flipkart will allow users to sell these mobile phones and purchase any other product with earnings. Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 available for under Rs 10,000

Here are the steps that you can take to use the ‘Sell-back program’ on Flipkart.

How to use ‘Sell-back’ program on Flipkart

  1. Open the Flipkart app and tap on “Sell back” option from the categories section in the bottom bar.
  2. Enter all the information about their mobile phones such as brand, model and IMEI number. You will then see the price range.
  3. If you are convinced with the price, pay Re 1 as the charge for doorstep pick-up and evaluation.
  4. Once the order is confirmed, an executive will now pick up the product from their doorstep within 48 hours.
  5. Once the pickup is complete, the customer will see the final price. If they are okay with the price, the device will be picked up. The money will then be credited in their bank accounts within 24 hours.

Flipkart assures, “If the customer is not happy with the price, the order can be canceled and Re. 1 gets refunded to the customer.”

For the unversed, Flipkart is offering major discounts and bank offers on

  • Published Date: September 23, 2022 7:24 PM IST
