How to reset your Apple ID password
News

Forgot your Apple ID password? Here's how to reset it

How To

Forgot your Apple ID password? Fret not, here is a step-by-step guide for resetting your password.

Apple ID

Image: Apple

Apple ID is Apple’s equivalent of Google account information that is needed almost everywhere. From buying a new app to accessing the iCloud account to Apple Music purchases, Apple device owners need to add their Apple ID details at almost every step while using their devices. Now, one would assume that using Apple ID password this frequently would make it unforgettable. But as it happens, you do tend to forget your Apple ID password. If you have encountered such a situation, here is a step-by-step guide of how you can reset your Apple ID password. Also Read - How to use iPhone's Background Sound feature to improve your focus

How to reset your Apple ID password on iPhone, iPad

Step 1: Go to the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad and open it.
Step 2: Now tap your name on the top and then tap the Password and Security option.
Step 3: Next, go to the Change Password option.
Step 4: If you’re signed into iCloud and have a passcode enabled, you’ll be prompted to enter the passcode for your device.
Step 5:Follow the onscreen steps to update your password. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 launch might get delayed due to China lockdown: Report

How to reset your Apple ID password on Mac or MacBook

If you have a Mac PC or a MacBook laptop, here is how you can reset your Apple ID. Also Read - How to connect Apple AirPods to your Android phone

Step 1: First choose Apple menu on the top.
Step 2: Next, go to System Preferences and then click on the Apple ID option.
Step 3: Next, click the Password and Security option.
Step 4: If you’re asked to enter your Apple ID password, click “Forgot Apple ID or password” option and theh follow the onscreen instructions.
Step 5: Now, click the Change Password option.
Step 6: Now enter the password you use to unlock your Mac and you are done.

And if everything fails…

However, if you can’t change or reset your Apple ID password, there is another hack that you can use for resetting your Apple ID. All you need to do is follow these steps.

Step 1: Go to iforgot.apple.com.
Step 2: Now enter your Apple ID.
Step 3: Next, select the option to reset your password, then choose the Continue option.
Step 4: Choose to answer your security questions. After this, you will get an email with all the details. Alternatively, you can enter your recovery key.
Step 5: Lastly, follow the onscreen steps to reset your password.

  Published Date: May 28, 2022 4:29 PM IST

