comscore How to get 3 months of free Spotify Premium subscription
  • Home
  • How To
  • How to get free 3 months Spotify Premium subscription
News

How to get free 3 months Spotify Premium subscription

How To

As a part of the limited time offer, Spotify has also announced a 20 percent discount on its 12-month prepaid plan for Rs 939.  You will be able to save Rs 250 on the annual plan.

spotify

Spotify has teamed up with Visa to offer three months of free Spotify Premium subscription to users in India. The offer is valid for the Premium Individual plan that ideally costs Rs 119 per month. Users who have not tried the Premium subscription and have a Visa card are eligible for this offer. Also Read - Apple Music could soon release on the PlayStation 5: Report

For the unversed, the Spotify Premium membership offers access to thousands of ad-free songs and multi-device support. Members can download the songs offline for listening and get access to features including group sessions and skipping songs. Also Read - Spotify offers 20 percent Diwali discount on its one-year premium plan: Know how to avail

Spotify, Spotify Whats New Feed, spotify what's new, spotify update what's new, spotify premium what's new, spotify new account, spotify update, spotify news, social media Also Read - Spotify announces new features: Polls and Q&A for all Anchor-hosted podcasts

Do note that to get the offer, users need to have a Visa card. Users just need to sign in with their personal Spotify account and enter the visa card details when prompted. Notably, users who have availed of any kind of Spotify Premium plans earlier including a trial period will not be eligible for this offer. Follow these simple steps to get the offer now:

How to get a free 3 month Spotify Premium subscription

  1. Visit the offer page and tap on the “Start trial” option
  2. Now log in or sign up with all details
  3. Select the three months trial option, add Visa card details and activate it

Users can cancel this free trial whenever they want. Post the three months trial, users will need to start paying Rs 119 every month to continue using the premium subscription.

Currently, Spotify is offering four Premium plans including Mini, Duo, Family, and Individual. The Mini plan is priced at Rs 7 per day for a single account. The Premium Duo plan supports two accounts and is priced at Rs 165 per month. The Family plan supports up to six accounts and will cost you Rs 199. Lastly, the Premium Individual plan is priced at Rs 939 for a year.

For the unversed, as a part of the limited time offer, Spotify has announced a 20 percent discount on its 12-month prepaid plan for Rs 939.  You will be able to save Rs 250 on the annual plan. Moreover, the benefits of the offer have already started, and once you purchase the annual plan, your offer will be active. The plan is currently live and will remain valid until the end of Diwali, i.e., November 4.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 3, 2021 6:08 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to get 3 months of free Spotify Premium subscription
How To
How to get 3 months of free Spotify Premium subscription
Clubhouse adds 13 new languages including Hindi, Tamil, more

Apps

Clubhouse adds 13 new languages including Hindi, Tamil, more

Samsung is moving its mobile web browser address bar to bottom just like Apple

Mobiles

Samsung is moving its mobile web browser address bar to bottom just like Apple

Delhi government stops subsidies on electronic vehicles, registration pick up the pace

Electric Vehicle

Delhi government stops subsidies on electronic vehicles, registration pick up the pace

India vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2021: How to watch live streaming free online

How To

India vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2021: How to watch live streaming free online

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Clubhouse adds 13 new languages including Hindi, Tamil, more

Samsung is moving its mobile web browser address bar to bottom just like Apple

Delhi government stops subsidies on electronic vehicles, registration pick up the pace

India vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2021: How to watch live streaming free online

Yahoo shuts down in China: Know reason why

JioPhone Next releasing in Diwali: Should you buy it or consider some other options?

Digital Gold: What is it, how to buy it via Google Pay, PhonePe

iPhone 13 production hit by chip shortage: 3 options to consider instead if you want a new iPhone

JioPhone Next first impressions: Basic, but offers everything you can ask for at Rs 6,499

How to scan Paytm App QR Code sent on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to get 3 months of free Spotify Premium subscription

How To

How to get 3 months of free Spotify Premium subscription
Apple Music could soon release on the PlayStation 5: Report

Apps

Apple Music could soon release on the PlayStation 5: Report
Spotify offers 20 percent Diwali discount on its one-year premium plan: Know how to avail

Entertainment

Spotify offers 20 percent Diwali discount on its one-year premium plan: Know how to avail
Spotify announces new features: Polls and Q&A for all Anchor-hosted podcasts

Entertainment

Spotify announces new features: Polls and Q&A for all Anchor-hosted podcasts
Spotify brings three-month free Premium Plan but with a condition

Entertainment

Spotify brings three-month free Premium Plan but with a condition

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Redeem Codes for November: इन कोड्स के जरिए पूरे महीने जीतें कई धांसू आइटम्स

Moto G51: मोटोरोला ने पेश किया नया बजट डिवाइस, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Free Fire Redeem Code for Today: आज फ्री में मिलेंगे Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate समेत कई आइटम्स

फ्री फायर पार्टनर प्रोग्राम को ज्वाइन करें और पाएं 7 रिवॉर्ड्स

WhatsApp ने पेश किया एनिमेटेड Diwali Sticker पैक, जानें कैसे करना है इस्तेमाल

Latest Videos

iPhone SE 2020 available with Rs 9,000 discount on Flipkart Big Diwali Sale

News

iPhone SE 2020 available with Rs 9,000 discount on Flipkart Big Diwali Sale
Best Budget Purifiers to Buy from Amazon this Diwali | BGR

News

Best Budget Purifiers to Buy from Amazon this Diwali | BGR
Mi Smart Band 5, Oppo Enco W11, Realme Power Bank: Top 5 best tech gadgets under Rs 2,000 for Diwali

News

Mi Smart Band 5, Oppo Enco W11, Realme Power Bank: Top 5 best tech gadgets under Rs 2,000 for Diwali
Realme Narzo 30 smartphone available with Rs 1,500 off during Amazon sale

News

Realme Narzo 30 smartphone available with Rs 1,500 off during Amazon sale

News

Clubhouse adds 13 new languages including Hindi, Tamil, more
Apps
Clubhouse adds 13 new languages including Hindi, Tamil, more
Samsung is moving its mobile web browser address bar to bottom just like Apple

Mobiles

Samsung is moving its mobile web browser address bar to bottom just like Apple
Delhi government stops subsidies on electronic vehicles, registration pick up the pace

Electric Vehicle

Delhi government stops subsidies on electronic vehicles, registration pick up the pace
India vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2021: How to watch live streaming free online

How To

India vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2021: How to watch live streaming free online
Yahoo shuts down in China: Know reason why

News

Yahoo shuts down in China: Know reason why

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers