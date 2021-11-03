Spotify has teamed up with Visa to offer three months of free Spotify Premium subscription to users in India. The offer is valid for the Premium Individual plan that ideally costs Rs 119 per month. Users who have not tried the Premium subscription and have a Visa card are eligible for this offer. Also Read - Apple Music could soon release on the PlayStation 5: Report

Do note that to get the offer, users need to have a Visa card. Users just need to sign in with their personal Spotify account and enter the visa card details when prompted. Notably, users who have availed of any kind of Spotify Premium plans earlier including a trial period will not be eligible for this offer. Follow these simple steps to get the offer now:

How to get a free 3 month Spotify Premium subscription

Visit the offer page and tap on the “Start trial” option Now log in or sign up with all details Select the three months trial option, add Visa card details and activate it

Users can cancel this free trial whenever they want. Post the three months trial, users will need to start paying Rs 119 every month to continue using the premium subscription.

Currently, Spotify is offering four Premium plans including Mini, Duo, Family, and Individual. The Mini plan is priced at Rs 7 per day for a single account. The Premium Duo plan supports two accounts and is priced at Rs 165 per month. The Family plan supports up to six accounts and will cost you Rs 199. Lastly, the Premium Individual plan is priced at Rs 939 for a year.

For the unversed, as a part of the limited time offer, Spotify has announced a 20 percent discount on its 12-month prepaid plan for Rs 939. You will be able to save Rs 250 on the annual plan. Moreover, the benefits of the offer have already started, and once you purchase the annual plan, your offer will be active. The plan is currently live and will remain valid until the end of Diwali, i.e., November 4.