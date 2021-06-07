Free COVID vaccine for 18+ years from June 21: How to get a slot on CoWIN portal

While vaccination process for 18+ years has been open since a long time, people in the age group are still facing issues getting the jabs. PM Modi addressed the issue on Monday and announced to take full control of vaccination from states to under central government. Also Read - Fake CoWIN app link sent via SMS promises COVID-19 vaccine slot, it is a scam

PM Modi announced that the center will begin free vaccination for everyone between the age of 18 and 44 years from June 21. Currently, people in this age group (18-44 years) are mostly required to pay for COVID vaccine. Starting June 21, this should change. We hope so.

As usual, to book a COVID slot, people between the 18 – 44 years of age will need to head to the CoWIN portal. Booking the slot is easy, unless you get one, which extremely difficult right now. Check out the simple steps to book the COVID vaccine slot via CoWIN portal. The process is the same a usual.

How to book COVID vaccine slot via CoWIN portal

-To start with, you will need to first visit the CoWIN website or cowin.gov.in.

-Then click on Register/Sign in Yourself option displayed right at the top of the screen.

-Next, enter your 10-digit mobile number and the select Get OTP option.

-Type the OTP on the side and click on enter

-You can head over to the Register for Vaccination page and enter all your information which include photo ID proof, name, gender, and year of birth. Click on Register option.

-There you will get the option to schedule an appointment. Click on the Schedule option next to the name of the person registered.

-Enter the pincode and tap the Search button. Once that is done, the website will show up the vaccine centres in the pincode.

-Select the date and time and click on Confirm option displayed right on the screen. The website allows to add up to four members through one login.