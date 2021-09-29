Free Fire MAX released: How to download on PC in simple steps

Garena launched the Free Fire MAX mobile game in India earlier this year. The game serves as a successor to the popular mobile battle royale game, Free Fire. While the game is currently available only for Android and iOS devices, there is a way you can play it using your PC. Also Read - Free Fire OB30 update: New features, gameplay, APK, OBB download links, and more

Note: Before we start off with the method, do keep in mind that Free Fire MAX is not officially available for PCs and you would be required to use an emulator to play the game.

How to play Free Fire MAX on a PC

While Free Fire MAX is not available for PCs you can use an emulator like BlueStacks to run Android apps on your PC and play the game. Follow the given steps to install and play Free Fire MAX on your PC.

Download an emulator of your choice like BlueStacks, LDPlayer, NoxPlayer or MEmu Play, and install it on your PC.

Set up an account and sign in to the emulator.

Log in to your Google account and search for Free Fire MAX.

Download and install the game inside of the emulator.

After the installation is complete you can play Free Fire MAX on your PC, by just tapping on the app and logging in to your Free Fire account.

Garena has not launched an official emulator version of Free Fire MAX, and any emulator like BlueStacks will simply set up an Android environment for people to install and use Android apps on their PCs. While this method works, it is not perfect and you could end up facing a number of bugs caused due to the excessive PC hardware. Also, the emulator will make you play the game in a small window.