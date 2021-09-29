Free Fire MAX released: How to download on PC in simple steps

comscore Free Fire MAX Download on PC: How to Play new Free Fire game on PC
  • Home
  • How To
  • Free Fire MAX released: How to download on PC, step-by-step guide
News

Free Fire MAX released: How to download on PC, step-by-step guide

How To

Free Fire MAX PC Download: Here's how you can play Garena Free Fire Max on your PC. Just follow these simple steps and get started with the gaming within minutes.

Free-Fire-Max

Image: Garena

Garena launched the Free Fire MAX mobile game in India earlier this year. The game serves as a successor to the popular mobile battle royale game, Free Fire. While the game is currently available only for Android and iOS devices, there is a way you can play it using your PC. Also Read - Free Fire OB30 update: New features, gameplay, APK, OBB download links, and more

Note: Before we start off with the method, do keep in mind that Free Fire MAX is not officially available for PCs and you would be required to use an emulator to play the game. Also Read - Redeem Codes for Garena Free Fire (Active) today: Get free diamonds, rewards, and more

How to play Free Fire MAX on a PC

While Free Fire MAX is not available for PCs you can use an emulator like BlueStacks to run Android apps on your PC and play the game. Follow the given steps to install and play Free Fire MAX on your PC. Also Read - Free Fire MAX not working? Know reason and when you can play the new BG game

  • Download an emulator of your choice like BlueStacks, LDPlayer, NoxPlayer or MEmu Play, and install it on your PC.
  • Set up an account and sign in to the emulator.
  • Log in to your Google account and search for Free Fire MAX.
  • Download and install the game inside of the emulator.
  • After the installation is complete you can play Free Fire MAX on your PC, by just tapping on the app and logging in to your Free Fire account.

Garena has not launched an official emulator version of Free Fire MAX, and any emulator like BlueStacks will simply set up an Android environment for people to install and use Android apps on their PCs. While this method works, it is not perfect and you could end up facing a number of bugs caused due to the excessive PC hardware. Also, the emulator will make you play the game in a small window.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: September 29, 2021 9:33 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 29, 2021 10:34 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Free Fire MAX released: How to download on PC in simple steps
How To
Free Fire MAX released: How to download on PC in simple steps
Nothing Ear 1 to get a discount of Rs 500 during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale

Wearables

Nothing Ear 1 to get a discount of Rs 500 during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale

Today's Tech News 29 September: Xiaomi 11 Lite NE and Samsung Galaxy F42 launched, Amazon Echo Show 15 unveiled

News

Today's Tech News 29 September: Xiaomi 11 Lite NE and Samsung Galaxy F42 launched, Amazon Echo Show 15 unveiled

BGMI Lite launch soon: Check release date, expected features, and other details

Gaming

BGMI Lite launch soon: Check release date, expected features, and other details

Xbox users can test cloud gaming puzzle on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

Gaming

Xbox users can test cloud gaming puzzle on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Nothing Ear 1 to get a discount of Rs 500 during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale

Today's Tech News 29 September: Xiaomi 11 Lite NE and Samsung Galaxy F42 launched, Amazon Echo Show 15 unveiled

BGMI Lite launch soon: Check release date, expected features, and other details

Xbox users can test cloud gaming puzzle on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

Google Update: GMail, YouTube, Maps and Etc. Will Stop Working on Some Devices

Bullet Review : Know whether You should Buy The New Google Pixel Buds A-series Or Not, Watch Video

Amazon Glow, Echo Show 15, Astro robot, more launched: Everything announced

Samsung Galaxy F42 India launch tomorrow: What's confirmed, what could be the price?

iPhone 13 first impressions: Sensible upgrades over iPhone 12

iPhone 13 or iPhone 12? Find should be your next iPhone

Related Topics

Related Stories

Free Fire MAX released: How to download on PC in simple steps

How To

Free Fire MAX released: How to download on PC in simple steps
Free Fire OB30 update: New features, gameplay, APK, OBB download links, and more

Gaming

Free Fire OB30 update: New features, gameplay, APK, OBB download links, and more
Redeem Codes for Garena Free Fire (Active) today: Get free diamonds, rewards, and more

Gaming

Redeem Codes for Garena Free Fire (Active) today: Get free diamonds, rewards, and more
Free Fire MAX not working? Know reason and when you can play the new BG game

Gaming

Free Fire MAX not working? Know reason and when you can play the new BG game
Free Fire OB30 update released: New features, file size, how to download and more

Gaming

Free Fire OB30 update released: New features, file size, how to download and more

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Vs Free Fire Max: ये हैं 5 बड़े बदलाव, जो प्लेयर्स को आएंगे पसंद

Battlefield 2042 बीटा वर्जन की आई रिलीज डेट समेत मिनिमम और रिकमेंडेड रिक्वायरमेंट

Free Fire में आज (29 सितम्बर) मिलेगा फ्री Room Card, करना होगा एक छोटा सा काम

Free Fire में आया नया टॉप-अप इवेंट, फ्री मिलेगी Katana और Angel Wings Backpack स्किन

Compaq Hex 65 Review: शानदार डिस्प्ले और बेहतरीन साउंड क्वॉलिटी से घर में मिलेगी थियेटर वाली फील, लेकिन...

Latest Videos

realme GT 5G Review in English | Best Gaming Smartphone ?

Reviews

realme GT 5G Review in English | Best Gaming Smartphone ?
Google Update: GMail, YouTube, Maps and Etc. Will Stop Working on Some Devices

News

Google Update: GMail, YouTube, Maps and Etc. Will Stop Working on Some Devices
Bullet Review : Know whether You should Buy The New Google Pixel Buds A-series Or Not, Watch Video

Features

Bullet Review : Know whether You should Buy The New Google Pixel Buds A-series Or Not, Watch Video
WhatsApp Tips : How To Back Up WhatsApp Chat History On Google Drive

Features

WhatsApp Tips : How To Back Up WhatsApp Chat History On Google Drive

News

Nothing Ear 1 to get a discount of Rs 500 during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale
Wearables
Nothing Ear 1 to get a discount of Rs 500 during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale
Today's Tech News 29 September: Xiaomi 11 Lite NE and Samsung Galaxy F42 launched, Amazon Echo Show 15 unveiled

News

Today's Tech News 29 September: Xiaomi 11 Lite NE and Samsung Galaxy F42 launched, Amazon Echo Show 15 unveiled
BGMI Lite launch soon: Check release date, expected features, and other details

Gaming

BGMI Lite launch soon: Check release date, expected features, and other details
Xbox users can test cloud gaming puzzle on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

Gaming

Xbox users can test cloud gaming puzzle on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S
Google Update: GMail, YouTube, Maps and Etc. Will Stop Working on Some Devices

News

Google Update: GMail, YouTube, Maps and Etc. Will Stop Working on Some Devices

new arrivals in india

Realme 8i
Realme 8i

13,999

Realme 8s 5G
Realme 8s 5G

17,999

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

12,499

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers