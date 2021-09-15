Free Fire Nicoo app: How to download, get premium skins, weapons for free

Free Fire is one of the popular BR titles that has over a billion downloads on the Google Play Store. The reason behind the popularity is the fresh content, new characters, weapons, skins, and regular events that bring tons of rewards for players. While some in-game items are free of cost, most skins and cosmetic changes require Diamonds or the in-game currency that cost money. Premium skins and characters can be purchased via the in-app purchase option. But spending money may not be a feasible option for many. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes September 15: List of active codes to get free in-game items, how to redeem

Redeem codes come in handy to get hold of in-game items, however, exclusive content is not easily accessible. Free Fire developers don't allow third-party apps to make use of the game's features. However, Nicoo app is one useful app that allows unlocking skins, and change colour of several elements. Here are all the details of the Nicoo app.

Nicoo App: How to get Free Fire premium skins, weapons, etc

Nicoo app brings the option to access skins in Free Fire. The app is free to use and enables users to get weapons, characters, emotes free of charge, as per Cashify. The outlet further cites that the app support anti-ban system which means the accounts are safe. One can modify the crosshair shape for better precision.

In case you are wondering how to get the Nicoo app, here’s a simple guide.

How to download Nicoo App for Free Fire

– You can check their website or download the app via this link.

– Before installing the app, make sure to allow the installation from unknown sources on your device.- Once downloaded, launch the app and tap on the “Enter Free Fire From Here” option.

– The app will ask for permissions, enable “Display over other apps” when prompted. You will then be able to grab premium skins for free.