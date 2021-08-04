Free Firee OB29 update will finally hit the servers today. As usual the new update will bring tons of elements to the BR title like new characters, weapons, system improvements, etc. Notably, the Free Fire latest update will be pushed following the maintenance that is scheduled from 9:30 AM to 5:45 PM IST. During these hours users won’t be able to play the game. Developers have released patches prior to the release of the fresh update. That said, here’s a simple guide on how you can download the Free Fire OB29 update on Android and iOS devices. Also Read - Free Fire OB29 update: Lone Wolf game mode, new characters, pet, weapons, and more

Free Fire OB29 update: How to download update on Android device

If you have an Android device, here are the steps to follow to update the Free Fire to the latest OB29 version.

Step 1: Open Google Play Store and search for Free Fire in the search tab.

Step 2: Once the Free Fire game opens up in the app store, you will find the Update option.

Step 3: Tap the option and the game will then be updated to the latest version.

Alternately, you can try to download it using APK and OBB files. In case you aren’t able to find the files, you can read this article and download the latest Free Fire version.

Free Fire OB29 update: How to download update on iOS device

For those having iOS devices, here’s how they can download the Free Fire OB29 update from the Apple App Store.

Step 1: First up, open the App Store on the iOS device.

Step 2: Next, tap on the profile icon.

Step 3: Following this look for any pending updates and then click the update button beside Free Fire to get the latest version.

As mentioned earlier, Free Fire is currently under maintenance, players will be able to try the latest version once the maintenance process gets complete after 5:45 PM. The latest update brings to the deck a new game mode, clash squad improvements, new pet, weapon nerfs, among other features.