Free Fire redeem codes for August 12: Full list of active codes, rewards, vouchers, and more
Free Fire redeem codes for August 12: Full list of active codes, rewards, vouchers, and more

Full list of active codes, how to use redeem codes in Free Fire redemption site, earn rewards, MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate, weapon royale voucher, diamonds for free

Free Fire active code August 12

Free Fire redeem codes August 12- Free Fire redeem codes are the best to obtain unique items and leverage the gameplay in the BR game. The 12-digit unique codes are released almost every day which one can use it on the Free Fire redemption site to earn rewards, vouchers, emotes, and more. Also Read - How to get Free Fire OB29 permanent gun skins, free characters in the latest update

In this listicle, we have listed the Free Fire redeem codes for today that you can use and grab MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate, triple captain power-up, royale voucher, among other in-game benefits. Also Read - Best Free Fire alternatives: Popular titles with better graphics

Free Fire redeem codes for August 12

Redeem codes                                                    Rewards
FFMC LJES SCR7                                             2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate Also Read - Garena Free Fire redeem codes August 9, 2021: Leap of Faith Surfboard, Shuffling emote and more

FFMC 2SJL KXSB                                             2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

FFPL OWHA NSMA                                         Triple Captain power up

F2AY SAH5 CCQH                                            1x Weapon Royale Voucher

FFMC 5GZ8 S3JC                                             1x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate

JX5N QCM7 U5CH                                          1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

C23Q 2AGP 9PH                                              2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

Additional redeem codes

FGYT GVCD RTYJ

FYTF CCDW S2ZA

FQWE RTYU 8YH0

FO2W KMBV GVUG

FKFU FGUR RCXG

F8VT GYWY TF8S

F8RU FH8F 8Y8Y

XSDC FVGH JKLO

IUYT RFDE SXDC

FVGB NMKL GFDX

FVBN JUYT REWA

FE8S RYUJ HGFD

FAER TYUI OKJN

FVCD SRTY UIOP

FKJH BNJK OPOL

FMKL POIU YTFD

How to redeem Free Fire codes for August 12 and earn rewards, diamonds, vouchers for free

-Head over to the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site.

-Log in to the site using your Free Fire account credentials.

-Link your Free Fire account to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.

-Link your Free Fire account to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.

-Now, paste the redeem codes mentioned above on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.

-A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.
Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.

  • Published Date: August 12, 2021 10:35 AM IST

Free Fire redeem codes for August 12: Full list of active codes, rewards, vouchers, and more

