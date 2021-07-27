Free Fire Season 39 Elite Pass leaked rewards reveal cool skins, loot crate, and more

Free Fire Season 39 Elite Pass: Free Fire new season Elite Pass is inching closer as the Season 38 Elite Pass is coming to an end this month. While diamonds or the in-game currency in Free Fire can be used to grab gun skins, emotes, and characters, Elite Pass (besides the redeem codes) is another alternative to get these rewards. While the Season 39 Elite Pass is said to begin on August 1, leaks have already begun flooding on the internet ahead of the release.

Free Fire Season 39 Elite Pass: Leaked rewards, scarecrow bundle, Lantern of Doom, and more

As per the video shared by Free Fire World on YouTube, the Free Fire Season 39 Elite Pass will bring oodles of cool stuff for players. The footage shares a key insight to what players can expect in the upcoming season Elite Pass like new Wildland Walkers J skin, new Wicked Broomstick, Blazing Scarecrow, Lantern of Doom, among others. We have embedded the video that you can check to get an insight on the complete leaked rewards of Season 39 Elite Pass.

As usual, there will be two paid variants of the pass, Elite Pass and Elite Bundle, with the former to be available for 499 diamonds and the latter for 999 diamonds. The pre-order is expected to kick in a few days prior to the official release. As cited by Sportskeeda, earning rewards in the tier-based reward system requires players to collect specific amounts of badges. With a new pass being released by Free Fire developers each month, players can complete daily tasks and weekly missions to obtain the badges.

How to purchase Free Fire Season 39 Elite Pass?

Step 1- Open the game on your mobile and click on the Elite Pass icon

Step 2– Tap the upgrade option that you will find on the right side of Missions

Step 3– Paid version of the Elite pass will appear on your screen

Step 4– Choose between either of the two bundles of Elite pass and click on the button below it

Step 5– A dialogue box will appear where it will ask to confirm your purchase.

Pick your preferred bundle, and once the process is complete, the amount will be deducted from your account. In case your account is low on diamonds, you can purchase is using real cash.