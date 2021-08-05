Best tricks to get free diamonds in Free Fire 4th anniversary OB29 update

Free Fire 4th anniversary: Free Fire just released the OB29 4th-anniversary update on Wednesday. The latest version brings tons of features onboard including a new Lone Wolf game mode, new characters- Dmitri, Thiva, a new pet Sensei Tig, AC80 weapon among other features. While these in-game items will enhance the gameplay in the BR title, the exclusive bundle requires diamonds or in-game currency to obtain it. Also Read - Free Fire 4th Anniversary update top features: New characters, game mode, weapons, more

In case you don’t want to spend a hefty amount to grab the new items, there’s a workaround that can help you get diamonds in Free Fire for free. Here are a few alternate ways that we have listed that you can check and get free diamonds in the Free Fire 4th anniversary update. Also Read - Free Fire addiction lead two kids spend nearly 1 lakh from parents’ bank account

Tricks to get free diamonds in Free Fire 4th Anniversary (OB29) update

Booyah! events Also Read - MP government files FIR against Free Fire developers after 13-year-old boy ends life

Booyah! a dedicated gaming content sharing app created by Free Fire’s developers helps players grab diamonds for free in the BR game. By participating in the Booyah! events and competitions players can win diamonds for free.

Google Opinion Rewards

Google’s reward-based program is another good way to get diamonds for free. As the name suggests, the app asks users to complete short surveys following which they will be rewarded with the Google Play Credits or Google Play Balance. Google Play Credits or Google Play Balance can then be used to purchase Free Fire diamonds by using an in-game payment gateway.

Poll Pay

Poll Pay is a GPT (Get-Paid-To) app that works quite similar to the Google rewards program and gives rewards to the player for completing tasks like surveys and quizzes. It is worth mentioning that the app has over millions of downloads on Google Play Store, because of its sweet perks.

Easy Rewards

Easy Rewards is another Poll Pay-like GPT app that requires players to participate in surveys, quizzes, etc which can be used to purchase Free Fire diamonds with the payment they receive.

Giveaways

Lastly, giveaways is another resort where one can obtain diamonds in Free Fire. Primarily hosted by YouTubers, the giveaways provide winners with a ‘respective number of diamonds.’ However, the giveaways may not always stick to in-game currency but vary from time to time.