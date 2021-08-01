Garena Free Fire McLaren Ascension event: How to get McLaren Ascension P1 car skins

Garena recently announced a collaboration with McLaren and its battle royale game Free Fire. Under the partnership, players will get a number of in-game items and rewards, by participating in ongoing events and or purchasing bundles. Garena has now kicked off the McLaren Ascension event, where players will be able to get McLaren Ascension P1 car skins and the Winning Soul bundle. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes July 31: How to get active codes, earn Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate for free

Garena Free Fire McLaren Ascension event

During the McLaren Ascension event, Free Fire will offer players new skins, new weapon crates and bundles, and lots of other cosmetics. The best skin during this event a player can get is the McLaren P1 along with the Winning Soul bundle.

How to get McLaren Ascension P1 car skins in Free Fire

To get the McLaren Ascension P1 car skins and the Winning Soul bundle during the Free Fire McLaren Ascension event follow the given steps.

Open Free Fire and head over to the event section.

Select the McLaren Ascension event from the options.

Tap on spin once or 5 at once.

Items obtained from spinning will be added to the backpack automatically.

You can then claim these items and add them to your vault or exchange 3 items for one free spin.

Collect Legend Tokens and exchange them for items on the right side including the main prizes, Gold Spark, and the Kyanos McLaren P1 skins.

Complete your McLaren in-game items before the Free Fire McLaren Ascension event ends on August 13.