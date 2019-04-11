Lok Sabha Election 2019: How to find voting date, polling booth and constituency-wise candidate list

India is headed for Lok Sabha General Election 2019, for which, the Phase 1 of voting has already kicked off today. There will be a total of seven phases, and the counting of votes will take place on May 23. Now, if you have registered to vote in India, the next step is finding your name in the voter list. And once that is out of the way, there are two important things to know – your polling booth, constituency-wise candidate list.

Whom you vote for will decide the country’s future for the next 5 years. While you may already be aware of the candidate contesting for a Lok Sabha seat from your constituency, it is better to have clear idea about all the candidates, and finding that has become quite easy. Also, you need to know the voting date, and your polling both. There are a few ways to do it, and here’s how you go about it.

How to find your polling booth online

To find your polling booth online, head over to www.electoralsearch.in and fill in your details, such as Name, Fathers Name, Age, State, District and Assembly Constituency. You will also need to enter the captcha on the bottom right, and click on search. Or, you can also enter your 10-digit EPIC ID that you will find on your voter card.

If your name is in the list, the result will appear in the bottom, you’ll just have to scroll a bit.

On the left, click on view details, and on the next page, you will find all details such as your name, parliamentary constituency, polling station address, and polling date. On the right, you will also see contact number details of election officials.

The same can also be done from Voter Helpline app. On the app homepage, tap on the search bar that says “Search your name in Electoral Roll” and enter the above details.

How to find your pooling booth via SMS

If you find the online option a little confusing, the simplest way to do it is using an SMS. Simply type EPIC <space> Voter ID Number and send it to 51969 or 166. You will soon get a message with the location and booth name of your polling station.

How to find constituency-wise candidate list

For this, you will have to download the Voter Helpline app on your Android or iOS device. On the app, there is a tab call “Candidate” tap on that. The list of all candidates will show up, and you can refine it further with all those who have filed, the accepted ones, rejected and the ones who have withdrawn their name. On the top, search bar is also there, in case you know the candidate name.

If you are not aware of the candidate name. no problem. On the bottom right, there is a filter button – select Parliament Constituency (General) from the drop-down, Phase, State and Constituency. This will show you the list of candidates contesting from your constituency. Tap on the candidate name and you can even see his age / her age, address, and affidavit.