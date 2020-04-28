Smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi launched its MIUI 12 skin for its smartphones yesterday, Of the many new features and updated design elements in the new Android skin, one thing to catch the eye is the new MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers. While it may take MIUI 12 a while to reach your smartphone, here is how you can get the MIUI 12 super wallpapers right now. Also Read - Xiaomi starts working on MIUI 13 after launching MIUI 12 custom skin

For applying these wallpapers, you will need a phone running MIUI 11, which means this trick will only work on Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco phones for now. While the super wallpapers we try will apply and work flawlessly, they may still not be the complete implementation of the MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on your phone. Also Read - MIUI 12: Top 10 Xiaomi phones to get latest MIUI update in June 2020

The new super wallpapers have various live moving layers of the planets. This includes two layers that shows the space view of the planet for the lock screen and one close up surface view for the home screen. These also have a nice animated transition in between them. However, in our testing, only the third surface view seemed to work. Also Read - Xiaomi MIUI 12 is now official: A look at key features and compatible devices

Step 1: The apk files for both MIUI 12 super wallpapers were made available by XDA. You can find the Earth one here and the Mars one here. Download the apk files from a browser and install them.

Step 2: While the new MIUI 12 super wallpapers are supported in MIUI 11, the default wallpaper setting tool may not detect the new apks you just installed. Instead, we will use another app to apply these super wallpapers. You can either use Wallpapers by Google or an even smaller app called Live Wallpaper Shortcut by Ben Paul. We recommend the latter since it is very minimal and easy to use.

Step 3: Use the app you just downloaded to locate the installed Earth or Mars MIUI 12 super wallpaper. Apply it from within the app and you should see it work like a charm on both your lock screen and the home screen.

The new wallpapers look the best on AMOLED or 120Hz displays. However, note that these will also take a small hit on your battery life. If you want to save as much battery life as possible, or if you simply want the static MIUI 12 wallpapers, check out them all here.