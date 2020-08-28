comscore Getting annoying emails? Here's how to block them on Gmail
  • Home
  • How To
  • Getting annoying emails? Here's how to block them on Gmail
News

Getting annoying emails? Here's how to block them on Gmail

How To

If you have subscribed to any service or have made any account using your Gmail id, you are bound to get a lot of notifications.

  • Updated: August 28, 2020 7:26 PM IST
google-gmail-stock-image

Gmail is one of the most used apps all over the world. If you are a Gmail user, then you might be having a lot of unnecessary emails. If you have subscribed to any service or have made any account using your Gmail id, you are bound to get a lot of notifications. Apps like LinkedIn, Twitter, Amazon Prime, Zomato and others keep cluttering up your Gmail inbox. Also Read - Gmail down in India and worldwide, users reporting problems on social media

Well, if you want to block a particular email address, then you can do that very easily. Do note that if you block the email address, then any emails from the sender will directly go to the Spam folder. There are a few simple steps, which you need to follow to block the emails on Gmail. But, before that, let me tell you can unwanted emails out of your inbox by reporting them as spam. Also Read - How to permanently delete your Google or Gmail account?

Watch: Five interesting Android games that you should try

In order to report those as spam, you just need to open your email and tap on the three-dotted button located on the top right corner. Here, you will witness a lot of options, which also includes “Report spam.” This will help Google to serve you better by reporting the email as spam. You can also change the “Labels” by visiting the same place. You can choose “Junk” to remove it from your inbox. Read on to know more about how you can block email addresses on Gmail. Also Read - Is your Gmail storage full? Here's how to free up space for other emails

How to block any email address on Gmail

Step 1: Go to Gmail and sign in using your credentials.

Step 2: Now open the email you want to block.

Step 3: Tap on the three-dotted button, which is placed below the star icon. You will get a few options, which also includes Block. You just need to tap on that to block that email address.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 28, 2020 7:24 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 28, 2020 7:26 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

How to block annoying emaila on Gmail
How To
How to block annoying emaila on Gmail
PUBG Mobile update 1.0 launching soon, Global Championship announced

Gaming

PUBG Mobile update 1.0 launching soon, Global Championship announced

Samsung Galaxy A12 might launch soon

News

Samsung Galaxy A12 might launch soon

Amazon Halo fitness smart band launched

Wearables

Amazon Halo fitness smart band launched

How to use Microsoft Word transcribe feature

How To

How to use Microsoft Word transcribe feature

Most Popular

Logitech MX Master 3 Review

Syska SW-100 review: Big-screen watch now more affordable

Motorola Moto G9 first impressions: Is conservative good enough?

HP Pavilion Gaming 16 review: Big screen, fast performance

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A12 might launch soon

Realme X7 Pro Player Edition will debut Snapdragon 860

Redmi 9A confirmed to launch in India on September 2

Redmi 9 vs Redmi 9 Prime: Best one under Rs 10,000?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 to be flaunted in Unpacked Part 2

5 interesting Android games that you should try

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to block annoying emaila on Gmail

How To

How to block annoying emaila on Gmail
Gmail down in India and worldwide

News

Gmail down in India and worldwide
How to permanently delete your Google or Gmail account?

How To

How to permanently delete your Google or Gmail account?
Is your Gmail storage full? Here's how to free up space for other emails

How To

Is your Gmail storage full? Here's how to free up space for other emails
Google One app now offers free data backup to Android users

News

Google One app now offers free data backup to Android users

हिंदी समाचार

Realme लॉन्च करने वाला है सबसे सस्ता 5G स्मार्टफोन, जानकारी आई सामने

OPPO और Realme के बाद OnePlus भी ला रहा है अपना ये प्रोडक्ट, जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च

Xiaomi ने दिखाई थर्ड जेनरेशन अंडर डिस्प्ले कैमरा टेक्नोलॉजी, क्या ऐसा होगा भविष्य

क्या एक बजट स्मार्टफोन बना रही वनप्लस, सामने आई कुछ जानकारी

Apple iPhone 12 सीरीज बिना एक्सेसरीज के होगी लॉन्च, ये होंगी कीमतें

Latest Videos

Five interesting Android games that you should try

Features

Five interesting Android games that you should try
BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India
Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Features

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay
Realme C12 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme C12 Camera Review

News

Samsung Galaxy A12 might launch soon
News
Samsung Galaxy A12 might launch soon
Realme X7 Pro Player Edition will debut Snapdragon 860

News

Realme X7 Pro Player Edition will debut Snapdragon 860
Redmi 9A confirmed to launch in India on September 2

News

Redmi 9A confirmed to launch in India on September 2
Redmi 9 vs Redmi 9 Prime: Best one under Rs 10,000?

News

Redmi 9 vs Redmi 9 Prime: Best one under Rs 10,000?
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 to be flaunted in Unpacked Part 2

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 to be flaunted in Unpacked Part 2

new arrivals in india

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers