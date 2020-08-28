Getting annoying emails? Here's how to block them on Gmail

Gmail is one of the most used apps all over the world. If you are a Gmail user, then you might be having a lot of unnecessary emails. If you have subscribed to any service or have made any account using your Gmail id, you are bound to get a lot of notifications. Apps like LinkedIn, Twitter, Amazon Prime, Zomato and others keep cluttering up your Gmail inbox. Also Read - Gmail down in India and worldwide, users reporting problems on social media

Well, if you want to block a particular email address, then you can do that very easily. Do note that if you block the email address, then any emails from the sender will directly go to the Spam folder. There are a few simple steps, which you need to follow to block the emails on Gmail. But, before that, let me tell you can unwanted emails out of your inbox by reporting them as spam. Also Read - How to permanently delete your Google or Gmail account?

In order to report those as spam, you just need to open your email and tap on the three-dotted button located on the top right corner. Here, you will witness a lot of options, which also includes “Report spam.” This will help Google to serve you better by reporting the email as spam. You can also change the “Labels” by visiting the same place. You can choose “Junk” to remove it from your inbox. Read on to know more about how you can block email addresses on Gmail. Also Read - Is your Gmail storage full? Here's how to free up space for other emails

How to block any email address on Gmail

Step 1: Go to Gmail and sign in using your credentials.

Step 2: Now open the email you want to block.

Step 3: Tap on the three-dotted button, which is placed below the star icon. You will get a few options, which also includes Block. You just need to tap on that to block that email address.