Gmail increases time limit for Undo Send feature: How to recall emails after sending them
News

Gmail increases time limit for Undo Send feature: How to recall emails after sending them

How To

Gmail earlier only offered users a standard five-second window to recall an email. Now you can increase the time duration to 10 seconds, 20 seconds or 30 seconds.

google-gmail-apps

(Representational Image)

Google has started rolling out an update to Gmail’s Undo Send feature for Web and iOS users. With the update, users will be able to opt-in for different time frames for allowing them to recall emails. The company announced the rollout of the new update via a Facebook post. Also Read - Free Fire redeem code, CoWIN, and COVID vaccine are among the top searched Google Search results in 2021: Check the full list

Also Read - Google stops botnet that used blockchain and impacted 1 million Windows devices

To recall, Gmail earlier only offered users a standard five-second window to recall an email. However, with this update, they can increase the time duration to 10 seconds, 20 seconds and or 30 seconds. Also Read - Google Stadia comes to LG Smart TVs: How to play games online

The Undo Send feature was being tested in Gmail Labs for a long time, and then was finally released to the public on the Web platform in 2015. The feature is now available on Gmail for Web and the Gmail mobile app.

How to use Gmail’s Undo Send feature

To enable the Undo Send feature you need to follow the given steps:

Step 1: Log in to your Gmail account and then head over into the “Settings” panel.

Step 2: Now click on the “See all settings” option, which you will find at the bottom of the page.

Step 3: Click on “Undo Send” and then select a Send cancellation period (5, 10, 20, and 30 seconds).

Step 4: Scroll to the bottom and click on Save.

iOS Gmail app users will have to head over to the “Settings” panel from inside of the app and then tap on the “Undo Send” option to enable it and select a cancellation period.

The updated Undo Send feature is currently not available for the Gmail Android app as of now.

In other news, Google recently added a number of new features to Gmail. Some of the features include Google Chat in Gmail will now allow 1:1 audio and video calls, a new right-click menu for the Web interface, avatar chips for recipients, and new checks while adding users outside contacts and organisation.

  Published Date: December 8, 2021 6:19 PM IST

Best Sellers