Gmail with Google Chat, Rooms now available for free accounts: Here's how to activate

Google is integrating its workspace feature Google Chat messaging and group Rooms with Gmail. While the feature was earlier available for enterprise users, Google is now making the integrated workspace feature available for personal Gmail account holders as well. The merger comes in the wake of the COVID-19 disruption which has locked many of us within the four walls.

While social distancing has become vital in everyday life and is not leaving anytime soon, leading tech brands have worked to bring new features for the user base to help them adapt to self-isolation (the new normal) around the globe. The Mountain View-based tech giant following the tradition has made the Google Chat and group Room feature available for free users.

The feature once activated on Gmail mobile app will pop up four different tabs at the bottom of the screen. While Mail and Meet have been present for the past few months, Google notes that these integrations will now allow users to "quickly join a video call from a chat, forward a chat message to your inbox, [or] create a task from a chat message." Notably, Chat and Rooms work the same as the standalone Google Chat app whereby one can delete the 'dedicated client.' In case you want to try out the new workspace features on Gmail, here is a step-by-step guide.

How to activate Chat, Rooms on Gmail mobile app

Step 1- Open the Gmail app on your phone and head to Settings by tapping the hamburger-like icon on the top left corner

Step 2- In case you have multiple accounts, select the account you want to add the new Google Chat features

Step 3- Scroll down and you will Chat (Early Access) with a check box under the General option

Step 4- Tap on the box and it will ask if you want to try Google Chat in Gmail

Step 5- The pop alert box warns about possible bugs, press Try it if you to check the feature anyway

Step 6- Once done, you will be able to see four tabs with Chat and Rooms at the bottom of the screen.

How to activate Chat, Rooms on Gmail web

The process is the same as that in the mobile app, all you need to is go to Settings> All settings > Chat and Meet > Google Chat (Early Access) > Save changes, and voila! you are all set to create group chats or individuals from your inbox right away. But before you scram and head up straight to the Gmail app, just check if the app is updated to the latest version on Google Play Store.