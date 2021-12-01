Google adds 3D monuments to AR Search results: How to use

Google has added new 3D monuments feature to its AR Search results. The feature is now live for both Android and iOS devices, with it allowing users to be able to view 98 monuments in 3D view. Also Read - Beware Android users, 12 malicious apps on Google Play store stole users' banking details

These monuments include Big Ben, Eiffel Tower, Louvre Museum, and Tokyo Skytree to name a few. No Indian monuments were available in 3D view when we checked. However, we expect the company to continuously update the list to include more 3D monuments in its AR Search results.

To recall, Google started offering 3D search results back in 2019. The feature is now available for various categories including birds, bugs, land animals, space objects, athletes and now monuments.

Here we will be taking a look at how you can view 3D monuments using Google’s AR Search feature.

How to view 3D monuments in Google Search

Step 1: Open the Google website or the Google Search app on your Android or iOS device.

Step 2: Search for any of the monuments you want to see in 3D.

Step 3: Now scroll through the Knowledge Panel to find the “View in 3D” card.

Step 4: Tap on the “View in 3D” button.

Step 5: This will then bring up a 3D view of the monument for you to be able to view the monument from all angles.

Users can also tap on the “view in your space” option to superimpose the virtual structure in their environment using their device’s camera.

Monuments available in 3D view