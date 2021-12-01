comscore Google adds 3D monuments to AR Search results: How to use
Google adds 3D monuments to AR Search results: How to use

Google just added 3D monuments to its AR Search feature. Here we will be taking a look at how you can view major monuments in 3D using Google.

Google has added new 3D monuments feature to its AR Search results. The feature is now live for both Android and iOS devices, with it allowing users to be able to view 98 monuments in 3D view. Also Read - Beware Android users, 12 malicious apps on Google Play store stole users' banking details

These monuments include Big Ben, Eiffel Tower, Louvre Museum, and Tokyo Skytree to name a few. No Indian monuments were available in 3D view when we checked. However, we expect the company to continuously update the list to include more 3D monuments in its AR Search results. Also Read - Google Play Best of 2021: BGMI, Free Fire Max are among the best Android games of this year

To recall, Google started offering 3D search results back in 2019. The feature is now available for various categories including birds, bugs, land animals, space objects, athletes and now monuments. Also Read - Qualcomm and Google are partnering to provide a better AI experience on smartphones

Here we will be taking a look at how you can view 3D monuments using Google’s AR Search feature.

How to view 3D monuments in Google Search

Step 1: Open the Google website or the Google Search app on your Android or iOS device.

Step 2: Search for any of the monuments you want to see in 3D.

Step 3: Now scroll through the Knowledge Panel to find the “View in 3D” card.

Step 4: Tap on the “View in 3D” button.

Step 5: This will then bring up a 3D view of the monument for you to be able to view the monument from all angles.

Users can also tap on the “view in your space” option to superimpose the virtual structure in their environment using their device’s camera.

Monuments available in 3D view

  • Big Ben
  • Eiffel Tower
  • Parthenon
  • Tokyo Skytree
  • Louvre Museum
  • Arc de Triomphe
  • Basilica of Santa Maria Novella
  • Brooklyn Bridge
  • Castle of Good Hope
  • Columbus Monument
  • Empire State Building
  • Golden Gate Bridge
  • Leaning Tower of Pisa
  • London Eye
  • Mount Rushmore National Memorial
  • National Palace
  • One World Trade Center
  • Palace of Versailles
  • Rhodes Memorial
  • Stonehenge
  • Tokyo National Museum
  • Trafalgar Square
  • Westminster Abbey
  • Yoyogi National Stadium
  • Zojoji
  • More
Published Date: December 1, 2021 10:47 PM IST
  • Published Date: December 1, 2021 10:37 PM IST

