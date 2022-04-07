How to use emoji reactions in Google Docs

Google recently introduced emoji reactions in Google Meet. The new feature enables Google Meet users to use emojis such as heart, laugh out loud and thumbs up to give their feedback to other participants in a meeting. As per the details shared by Google at the time, these emojis can be accessed by using the Clock icon that appears right next to the Screen Sharing button in the meeting controls. Now, Google is bringing the same feature to Google Docs. Also Read - Google Maps gets toll road price estimates and better navigation system

Google recently announced that it is bringing emoji reactions to Google Docs. The company says that the new emoji reactions feature offers a less formal alternative to comments for expressing opinions about the content in a document. The newly announced feature will feature the latest emojis that accurately reflect users' identities. Google has also added new emoji skin tones and gender preferences to the mix.

As far as usage is concerned, this feature is being rolled out to all Google Workspace customers, legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers, and users with personal Google Accounts. Simply said, it will be available to all Google Docs users in the coming 15 days. Furthermore, the company said that the emoji reactions feature on Google Docs will be enabled by default and that users will not be able to turn it off. Also admins will have no control over the roll out of this feature.

So, here is a step-by-step guide as to how you can share emoji reactions in Google Docs.

Here’s how to use emoji reactions in Google

Step 1: On your PC, open a Google Docs page.

Step 2: Select the text you want to react to.

Step 3: On the right margin, click Add emoji reaction. Alternatively you can go to Insert and select Emoji reaction.

Step 4: Now choose the emoji you want to add. You can also enter search terms for an emoji.